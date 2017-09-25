Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 49 posts • Page 5 of 5 just_browny Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am

Posts: 3236

lefty goldblatt wrote: Veto on them getting relegated for a number of years

Blind eyes to salary cap infringements

Unlimited overseas players







Just 3 off the top of my head. There'll be more.



All three are utter garbage. In which years were they not relegated when they should have been? All three are utter garbage. In which years were they not relegated when they should have been? Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Horne > Myler





Best back row in the game?

Odemwingie wrote: Depends what you're looking for.



Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.



If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.



boz the warrior wrote: lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger



Northampton_Saint wrote: We have the best pack in the league pretty much, lefty goldblatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm

Posts: 5594

Location: South Stand.....bored

just_browny wrote: All three are utter garbage. In which years were they not relegated when they should have been?



No. They are all correct.

From SL's inception, to number of years later, London had a "get out of jail, free" card, SHOULD they find themselves in the relegation positions, come season's end. Whether they were in those positions or not is irrelevant. The Veto was there.



London breached SL cap on more than one occasion, and walked away with tellings off. I remember Cullen going on a rant about the RFL treating everyone the same, and was sick of London getting preferential treatment.



Surely you've got your head in the sand Re their overseas allowances. They had more Aussies than Earle's Court on a Saturday night, each season.



As I said. All 3 correct No. They are all correct.From SL's inception, to number of years later, London had a "get out of jail, free" card, SHOULD they find themselves in the relegation positions, come season's end. Whether they were in those positions or not is irrelevant. The Veto was there.London breached SL cap on more than one occasion, and walked away with tellings off. I remember Cullen going on a rant about the RFL treating everyone the same, and was sick of London getting preferential treatment.Surely you've got your head in the sand Re their overseas allowances. They had more Aussies than Earle's Court on a Saturday night, each season.As I said. All 3 correct Thanks for the memories, Tony. Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 8996

Hard to argue that the RFL did not move heaven and Earth for the London project. Am I not correct in thinking that London did not need to gain promotion to SL (unlike Toronto). They also had no limit on overseas players. Indeed in 1996 they had 31 Australian and Kiwi players!



I remember watching Fulham vs Wire back in the early 1980's. Not much difference in attendance now even though London's population has increased from 6.5M to 9M.







*http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/will-our-home-grown-talent-win-the-battle-with-foreign-imports-1-2334280. https://www.mind.org.uk ChiswickWire Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Nov 14, 2002 10:25 am

Posts: 325

lefty goldblatt wrote: No. They are all correct.

From SL's inception, to number of years later, London had a "get out of jail, free" card, SHOULD they find themselves in the relegation positions, come season's end. Whether they were in those positions or not is irrelevant. The Veto was there.



London breached SL cap on more than one occasion, and walked away with tellings off. I remember Cullen going on a rant about the RFL treating everyone the same, and was sick of London getting preferential treatment.



Surely you've got your head in the sand Re their overseas allowances. They had more Aussies than Earle's Court on a Saturday night, each season.



As I said. All 3 correct



Thanks for the reply - I mean this in a genuine way but do you have any proof of the first two? I wasn't aware of the first one so be interested in reading more. On the second again I've never seen them charged with a cap infringement unlike Wigan. So be interested to see read more if I missed that one.



Your third point is correct they did have a dispensation to play more overseas players for a period but this reflected the fact they struggled to attract Northerners to play down South but this was only fair as expecting them to compete on the same salary budget in one of the most expensive places on the planet and somewhere like Castleford was unrealistic.



However, that dispensation was only for a period and when you look at the players produced in London - LMS, McKeeken, Clubb, Sarginson - Ogodo making his debut for Cas on Friday another one. It shows what could be done even with meagre resources. Thanks for the reply - I mean this in a genuine way but do you have any proof of the first two? I wasn't aware of the first one so be interested in reading more. On the second again I've never seen them charged with a cap infringement unlike Wigan. So be interested to see read more if I missed that one.Your third point is correct they did have a dispensation to play more overseas players for a period but this reflected the fact they struggled to attract Northerners to play down South but this was only fair as expecting them to compete on the same salary budget in one of the most expensive places on the planet and somewhere like Castleford was unrealistic.However, that dispensation was only for a period and when you look at the players produced in London - LMS, McKeeken, Clubb, Sarginson - Ogodo making his debut for Cas on Friday another one. It shows what could be done even with meagre resources. ChiswickWire Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Nov 14, 2002 10:25 am

Posts: 325

karetaker wrote: I'm curious, what additional support do you think they should of had,genuine question not having a pop.



No problem - not taken as such!



Really if you were running SL as a business you'd see London as a growth market and invest accordingly.



So as much as it would upset some of the game - London should have been run as a JV by the governing body and an investor. This is what has happened with Melbourne Storm where the NRL and News Internatinational had a stake and provided marketing expenditure and expertise as it is about expanding the game. This should have been part of a joined up plan including development officers across London / SE along with (as posted above) a London weighting added to the cap. Internationals played regularly in London and market off the back of them.

With investment, the issue of no ground could have been dealt with. It just took some vision. Saracens have managed to develop a ground at Barnet Copthall (a former London ground), London Irish with Brentford at its new ground (again a former Broncos ground share) - instead the RFL bought Odsal.



The RFL have provided more support for Bradford then they ever have London. No problem - not taken as such!Really if you were running SL as a business you'd see London as a growth market and invest accordingly.So as much as it would upset some of the game - London should have been run as a JV by the governing body and an investor. This is what has happened with Melbourne Storm where the NRL and News Internatinational had a stake and provided marketing expenditure and expertise as it is about expanding the game. This should have been part of a joined up plan including development officers across London / SE along with (as posted above) a London weighting added to the cap. Internationals played regularly in London and market off the back of them.With investment, the issue of no ground could have been dealt with. It just took some vision. Saracens have managed to develop a ground at Barnet Copthall (a former London ground), London Irish with Brentford at its new ground (again a former Broncos ground share) - instead the RFL bought Odsal.The RFL have provided more support for Bradford then they ever have London. Wanderer

100% League Network



Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm

Posts: 48946

Location: Doncaster

Wires71 wrote: Am I not correct in thinking that London did not need to gain promotion to SL (unlike Toronto).



Wasn't that the season Keighley were denied promotion to the top flight and the RFL 'promoted' London who finished something like 4th. Wasn't that the season Keighley were denied promotion to the top flight and the RFL 'promoted' London who finished something like 4th. just_browny Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am

Posts: 3236

lefty goldblatt wrote: No. They are all correct.

From SL's inception, to number of years later, London had a "get out of jail, free" card, SHOULD they find themselves in the relegation positions, come season's end. Whether they were in those positions or not is irrelevant. The Veto was there.



London breached SL cap on more than one occasion, and walked away with tellings off. I remember Cullen going on a rant about the RFL treating everyone the same, and was sick of London getting preferential treatment.



Surely you've got your head in the sand Re their overseas allowances. They had more Aussies than Earle's Court on a Saturday night, each season.



As I said. All 3 correct



The overseas allowance might have some truth in it. Personally I was very comfortable with them having more overseas players while they built up their youth development. That paid dividends once they started producing Super League players. In fact there are probably more London-produced SL-quality players running around today than there are from Warrington.



The relegation one is pure fantasy. I might as well claim that we would never have been relegated if we had finished in the bottom three of the Qualifiers. The one time London finished in a relegation place, they were relegated.



I am not taking 'Cullen once had a rant' as proof of anything. The overseas allowance might have some truth in it. Personally I was very comfortable with them having more overseas players while they built up their youth development. That paid dividends once they started producing Super League players. In fact there are probably more London-produced SL-quality players running around today than there are from Warrington.The relegation one is pure fantasy. I might as well claim that we would never have been relegated if we had finished in the bottom three of the Qualifiers. The one time London finished in a relegation place, they were relegated.I am not taking 'Cullen once had a rant' as proof of anything. Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Horne > Myler





Best back row in the game?

Odemwingie wrote: Depends what you're looking for.



Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.



If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.



boz the warrior wrote: lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger



Northampton_Saint wrote: We have the best pack in the league pretty much, lefty goldblatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm

Posts: 5594

Location: South Stand.....bored

just_browny wrote: The overseas allowance might have some truth in it. Personally I was very comfortable with them having more overseas players while they built up their youth development. That paid dividends once they started producing Super League players. In fact there are probably more London-produced SL-quality players running around today than there are from Warrington.



The relegation one is pure fantasy. I might as well claim that we would never have been relegated if we had finished in the bottom three of the Qualifiers. The one time London finished in a relegation place, they were relegated.



I am not taking 'Cullen once had a rant' as proof of anything.

No problem, Your Honour

Looking at all your signatures, you'd say black was white

My, my. You're an argumentative sausage, aren't you.



Believe me. They all happened. I remember them. No problem, Your HonourLooking at all your signatures, you'd say black was whiteMy, my. You're an argumentative sausage, aren't you.Believe me. They all happened. I remember them. Thanks for the memories, Tony. ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm

Posts: 3325

Location: newton-le-willows



Website Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm3325newton-le-willows London Broncos in whatever incarnation will always be the poor relation to Football & RU in London & the Home Counties but the club can be proud of the players it has provided for the game as a whole & the Broncos have probably been influential in the setting up of fledgling clubs in towns & cities south of Birmingham.

What i would like to see is for what is now the magic weekend ,as an experiment, taken on the road for a few years & instead of a full week end of rugby have 1 each of the six pairs of SL play their one extra game at a different venue. Over a period of 6 weeks various clubs in London could be targeted to stage a superleague game & hopefully spread our gospel. Something similar could even be done around all the fledging growth areas. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, GB, just_browny, kirtonLindseyWolf, lefty goldblatt, MrFlibble, ninearches, Philth, rchick, rubber duckie, Rugby, spacks grandad, Steve51, Stitch, Uncle Rico, Wanderer, Wiredeano, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 259 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 49 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,888 1,963 76,246 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























