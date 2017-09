just_browny wrote: All three are utter garbage. In which years were they not relegated when they should have been?

No. They are all correct.From SL's inception, to number of years later, London had a "get out of jail, free" card, SHOULD they find themselves in the relegation positions, come season's end. Whether they were in those positions or not is irrelevant. The Veto was there.London breached SL cap on more than one occasion, and walked away with tellings off. I remember Cullen going on a rant about the RFL treating everyone the same, and was sick of London getting preferential treatment.Surely you've got your head in the sand Re their overseas allowances. They had more Aussies than Earle's Court on a Saturday night, each season.As I said. All 3 correct