|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8992
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I'd have been happy with Sneyd or Kelly this year instead of Brown.
Wouldn't have wanted Kelly 12 months ago, bit of a messy exit from Hull KR, but would have chosen him over Brown as the more dynamic and free spirit to replace Sandow if we were looking for a like-for-like replacement.
Smith was reported as saying he wanted a "steady Eddie"http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... e_Sandow_/
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 394
|
Find more pizzazz in an Eddie Hemmings Zinger!
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:48 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 19, 2004 9:42 pm
Posts: 1769
|
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
Yes he did, and in my opinion he is not a world beater. Marc Sneyd has been more influential for Hull this season.
Kelly didn't play in the MPG last year!
|
@Matt_Y_83
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:51 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 390
Location: Manchester
|
karetaker wrote:
Bored so thought I'd start this. One of these teams will have a lot of players with no contract next week, so who would we take if we could.
Greg Bird
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5591
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
To those getting all dewy eyed about the possibility of Cats dropping down on Saturday. I've one word for you.....London
A population of7 million to attract. The RFL have bent umpteen rules for them. Richard Branson showing an interest for a year or two. How did that work out, after nearly 40 years, and countless rebrands.
I'm with Doris Day, on Saturday. Que sera, sera. However, I'm expecting a few of the dark arts of reffing to come into play. The RFL will not want Cats getting demoted.I'm not expecting many 50/50 calls going Leighth's way.
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:48 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8462
|
Now TS had gone I hope Cats stay up. We might start getting Sumner holidays in France and Spain again.
TS requests for February/March a thing of the past.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:31 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3549
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
To those getting all dewy eyed about the possibility of Cats dropping down on Saturday. I've one word for you.....London
A population of7 million to attract. The RFL have bent umpteen rules for them. Richard Branson showing an interest for a year or two. How did that work out, after nearly 40 years, and countless rebrands.
I'm with Doris Day, on Saturday. Que sera, sera. However, I'm expecting a few of the dark arts of reffing to come into play. The RFL will not want Cats getting demoted.I'm not expecting many 50/50 calls going Leighth's way.
Yeh I heard Professor Snape is ref on Saturday,because quiditch as been cancelled.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:35 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 14, 2002 10:25 am
Posts: 322
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
To those getting all dewy eyed about the possibility of Cats dropping down on Saturday. I've one word for you.....London
A population of7 million to attract. The RFL have bent umpteen rules for them. Richard Branson showing an interest for a year or two. How did that work out, after nearly 40 years, and countless rebrands.
I'm with Doris Day, on Saturday. Que sera, sera. However, I'm expecting a few of the dark arts of reffing to come into play. The RFL will not want Cats getting demoted.I'm not expecting many 50/50 calls going Leighth's way.
What rules did the RFL bend for London? The issue with London I would say is the complete opposite. Ridiculous to expect them to just float on their own without additional support from the governing body.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:38 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5591
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
ChiswickWire wrote:
What rules did the RFL bend for London? The issue with London I would say is the complete opposite. Ridiculous to expect them to just float on their own without additional support from the governing body.
Veto on them getting relegated for a number of years
Blind eyes to salary cap infringements
Unlimited overseas players
Just 3 off the top of my head. There'll be more.
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3549
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
ChiswickWire wrote:
What rules did the RFL bend for London? The issue with London I would say is the complete opposite. Ridiculous to expect them to just float on their own without additional support from the governing body.
I'm curious, what additional support do you think they should of had,genuine question not having a pop.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Bing [Bot], Bondo, Brendinio, Brid B&W, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, DAG, H53a, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, just_browny, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Leythersteve, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, Penks81, Philth, Rugby, shropshire-leyther, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, Stitch, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Wire Weaver and 429 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,749
|2,486
|76,246
|4,491
|SET
|