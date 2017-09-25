To those getting all dewy eyed about the possibility of Cats dropping down on Saturday. I've one word for you.....London



A population of7 million to attract. The RFL have bent umpteen rules for them. Richard Branson showing an interest for a year or two. How did that work out, after nearly 40 years, and countless rebrands.



I'm with Doris Day, on Saturday. Que sera, sera. However, I'm expecting a few of the dark arts of reffing to come into play. The RFL will not want Cats getting demoted.I'm not expecting many 50/50 calls going Leighth's way.