WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Catalan.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Leigh v Catalan.

Post a reply
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:03 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8992
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I'd have been happy with Sneyd or Kelly this year instead of Brown.

Wouldn't have wanted Kelly 12 months ago, bit of a messy exit from Hull KR, but would have chosen him over Brown as the more dynamic and free spirit to replace Sandow if we were looking for a like-for-like replacement.


Smith was reported as saying he wanted a "steady Eddie"
http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... e_Sandow_/
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:07 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 394
Wires71 wrote:
Smith was reported as saying he wanted a "steady Eddie"
http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... e_Sandow_/

Find more pizzazz in an Eddie Hemmings Zinger!
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:48 pm
The Perry Boy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 19, 2004 9:42 pm
Posts: 1769
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
Yes he did, and in my opinion he is not a world beater. Marc Sneyd has been more influential for Hull this season.


Kelly didn't play in the MPG last year!
@Matt_Y_83
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:51 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 390
Location: Manchester
karetaker wrote:
Bored so thought I'd start this. One of these teams will have a lot of players with no contract next week, so who would we take if we could.

Greg Bird
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:45 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5589
Location: South Stand.....bored
To those getting all dewy eyed about the possibility of Cats dropping down on Saturday. I've one word for you.....London

A population of7 million to attract. The RFL have bent umpteen rules for them. Richard Branson showing an interest for a year or two. How did that work out, after nearly 40 years, and countless rebrands.

I'm with Doris Day, on Saturday. Que sera, sera. However, I'm expecting a few of the dark arts of reffing to come into play. The RFL will not want Cats getting demoted.I'm not expecting many 50/50 calls going Leighth's way.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:48 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8462
Now TS had gone I hope Cats stay up. We might start getting Sumner holidays in France and Spain again.
TS requests for February/March a thing of the past.
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Gaz3376, Gazwire, GB, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, Penks81, Philth, rubber duckie, takethetwo, The All New Chester Wire, The Riddler, TrevorGrice, WalterWizard and 450 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,7212,66976,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM