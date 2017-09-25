Smith's Brolly wrote:
I'd have been happy with Sneyd or Kelly this year instead of Brown.
Wouldn't have wanted Kelly 12 months ago, bit of a messy exit from Hull KR, but would have chosen him over Brown as the more dynamic and free spirit to replace Sandow if we were looking for a like-for-like replacement.
Smith was reported as saying he wanted a "steady Eddie"
