I understand their massive strategic importance to the sport, but this is sport, not Game Of Thrones, where we must keep an alliance with the French, and marry Richie Myler off to Remi Casty to keep a strategic stronghold over the narrow sea.



Cats have been a SL club since 2005. I know 12 years is no time compared to the "established" clubs, but it's certainly long enough to establish themselves as a viable SL team both competitively and in terms of building a fanbase, especially given their "artificial" leg-up.



Cats are a grown up SL club. If they go down, and can't sustain themselves, then they were a house of cards, and never truly a viable team in the first place. If we don't want that, scrap promotion/relegation, strangle the Championsip and revert back to franchises. That's worse for the growth of the game IMO.



I would still prefer to see Widnes go down though!

Catalan Dragons are the result of a merger in 2000 between XIII Catalan (founded in 1934) and AS Saint Estève (founded in 1965) and played 6 seasons before entering SL. Remember Catalan Dragons is not an expansionist club, French RL has been going since the mid 1930's.



Catalan Dragons are the result of a merger in 2000 between XIII Catalan (founded in 1934) and AS Saint Estève (founded in 1965) and played 6 seasons before entering SL. Remember Catalan Dragons is not an expansionist club, French RL has been going since the mid 1930's.

I'm sure they will cope. Without promotion or relegation the game will become even duller than it already is.

The All New Chester Wire wrote: He's on the shortlist for Man of Steel.



Again you are absolutely correct. Did you watch him against Leeds last week, he couldn't catch cold. He did not have an effective cup final to boot. Who would you have from this years likely candidates?



He wouldn't be in my top 3 for man of steel. They would all be from Castleford, they won the league by a country mile. I think Millington and McMeekin and have had better seasons. But lets give it to a half.



Joining in with the rest of the debate, I think it would be a tragedy for the Dragons to be relegated. A lot of time and effort has been put in to establish this Super League team, regardless of past history. But the rules for the season were know by everyone prior to the start of the season. If they win we have an away day to the continent, if not we have another Derby.



Again you are absolutely correct. Did you watch him against Leeds last week, he couldn't catch cold. He did not have an effective cup final to boot. Who would you have from this years likely candidates?

He wouldn't be in my top 3 for man of steel. They would all be from Castleford, they won the league by a country mile. I think Millington and McMeekin and have had better seasons. But lets give it to a half.

Joining in with the rest of the debate, I think it would be a tragedy for the Dragons to be relegated. A lot of time and effort has been put in to establish this Super League team, regardless of past history. But the rules for the season were know by everyone prior to the start of the season. If they win we have an away day to the continent, if not we have another Derby.

For me, we should keep the promotion and relegation. One up and one down, get rid of this Million pound game farce However, to be promoted you must meet criteria set down by the league. Criteria that cannot be changed from one season to the next or during a season depending on who it looks may be going down. Criteria that you have to meet prior to the season commencing. Which means if you win the Championship then you are up.

14 league team, bottom two and top two play each other to determine who goes up and down. Do a MPG if so wish.



Will roll same time as playoff between top 6. Those 6 teams left can do what they want, they're not good enough to win the league. It'll be a short play off system (QF, SF between lowest placed teams to play highest placed QF's) so if they don't play, it's not an issue.



Wires71 wrote: Catalan Dragons are the result of a merger in 2000 between XIII Catalan (founded in 1934) and AS Saint Estève (founded in 1965) and played 6 seasons before entering SL. Remember Catalan Dragons is not an expansionist club, French RL has been going since the mid 1930's.



Easy now, we don't want this turning into the Catalans version of that "Where/when did Warrington actually play their first game" thread

Easy now, we don't want this turning into the Catalans version of that "Where/when did Warrington actually play their first game" thread



LOL Very true. 2 Warringtonians = 3 opinions.

kirtonLindseyWolf wrote: Yes he did, and in my opinion he is not a world beater. Marc Sneyd has been more influential for Hull this season.

No he hasn't.



No he hasn't.

Kelly has been brilliant this season. 20 tries for a halfback is outstanding. He's a fantastic player.

I'd take Walsh and Reynolds if only we couldn't get anyone else and I'd take Bousquet. kirtonLindseyWolf

Lord Tony Smith wrote: No he hasn't.



Kelly has been brilliant this season. 20 tries for a halfback is outstanding. He's a fantastic player.



7 tries and 115 goals is not too shabby either. He is vital to their team and i would guess that if he missed only 5% of those touch line conversions that Hull wouldn't be in the play off or have won the cup final for the last 2 years.



