The All New Chester Wire wrote: He's on the shortlist for Man of Steel.

Again you are absolutely correct. Did you watch him against Leeds last week, he couldn't catch cold. He did not have an effective cup final to boot. Who would you have from this years likely candidates?He wouldn't be in my top 3 for man of steel. They would all be from Castleford, they won the league by a country mile. I think Millington and McMeekin and have had better seasons. But lets give it to a half.Joining in with the rest of the debate, I think it would be a tragedy for the Dragons to be relegated. A lot of time and effort has been put in to establish this Super League team, regardless of past history. But the rules for the season were know by everyone prior to the start of the season. If they win we have an away day to the continent, if not we have another Derby.For me, we should keep the promotion and relegation. One up and one down, get rid of this Million pound game farce However, to be promoted you must meet criteria set down by the league. Criteria that cannot be changed from one season to the next or during a season depending on who it looks may be going down. Criteria that you have to meet prior to the season commencing. Which means if you win the Championship then you are up.