WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Catalan.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Leigh v Catalan.

Post a reply
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:12 am
Jimathay User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 92
Location: Lymm
I understand their massive strategic importance to the sport, but this is sport, not Game Of Thrones, where we must keep an alliance with the French, and marry Richie Myler off to Remi Casty to keep a strategic stronghold over the narrow sea.

Cats have been a SL club since 2005. I know 12 years is no time compared to the "established" clubs, but it's certainly long enough to establish themselves as a viable SL team both competitively and in terms of building a fanbase, especially given their "artificial" leg-up.

Cats are a grown up SL club. If they go down, and can't sustain themselves, then they were a house of cards, and never truly a viable team in the first place. If we don't want that, scrap promotion/relegation, strangle the Championsip and revert back to franchises. That's worse for the growth of the game IMO.

I would still prefer to see Widnes go down though!
-Long time lurker-
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:35 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8984
Jimathay wrote:
I understand their massive strategic importance to the sport, but this is sport, not Game Of Thrones, where we must keep an alliance with the French, and marry Richie Myler off to Remi Casty to keep a strategic stronghold over the narrow sea.

Cats have been a SL club since 2005. I know 12 years is no time compared to the "established" clubs, but it's certainly long enough to establish themselves as a viable SL team both competitively and in terms of building a fanbase, especially given their "artificial" leg-up.

Cats are a grown up SL club. If they go down, and can't sustain themselves, then they were a house of cards, and never truly a viable team in the first place. If we don't want that, scrap promotion/relegation, strangle the Championsip and revert back to franchises. That's worse for the growth of the game IMO.

I would still prefer to see Widnes go down though!


Catalan Dragons are the result of a merger in 2000 between XIII Catalan (founded in 1934) and AS Saint Estève (founded in 1965) and played 6 seasons before entering SL. Remember Catalan Dragons is not an expansionist club, French RL has been going since the mid 1930's.

I'm sure they will cope. Without promotion or relegation the game will become even duller than it already is.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:55 am
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 264
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
He's on the shortlist for Man of Steel.


Again you are absolutely correct. Did you watch him against Leeds last week, he couldn't catch cold. He did not have an effective cup final to boot. Who would you have from this years likely candidates?

He wouldn't be in my top 3 for man of steel. They would all be from Castleford, they won the league by a country mile. I think Millington and McMeekin and have had better seasons. But lets give it to a half.

Joining in with the rest of the debate, I think it would be a tragedy for the Dragons to be relegated. A lot of time and effort has been put in to establish this Super League team, regardless of past history. But the rules for the season were know by everyone prior to the start of the season. If they win we have an away day to the continent, if not we have another Derby.

For me, we should keep the promotion and relegation. One up and one down, get rid of this Million pound game farce However, to be promoted you must meet criteria set down by the league. Criteria that cannot be changed from one season to the next or during a season depending on who it looks may be going down. Criteria that you have to meet prior to the season commencing. Which means if you win the Championship then you are up.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:43 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 390
14 league team, bottom two and top two play each other to determine who goes up and down. Do a MPG if so wish.

Will roll same time as playoff between top 6. Those 6 teams left can do what they want, they're not good enough to win the league. It'll be a short play off system (QF, SF between lowest placed teams to play highest placed QF's) so if they don't play, it's not an issue.

Catalan are too important to go down, but not our problem they've drifted aimlessly, not too dissimilar to Hull KR last year. Done them a world of good going down though.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:52 am
Jimathay User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 92
Location: Lymm
Wires71 wrote:
Catalan Dragons are the result of a merger in 2000 between XIII Catalan (founded in 1934) and AS Saint Estève (founded in 1965) and played 6 seasons before entering SL. Remember Catalan Dragons is not an expansionist club, French RL has been going since the mid 1930's.


Easy now, we don't want this turning into the Catalans version of that "Where/when did Warrington actually play their first game" thread :P
-Long time lurker-
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:55 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8984
Jimathay wrote:
Easy now, we don't want this turning into the Catalans version of that "Where/when did Warrington actually play their first game" thread :P


LOL Very true. 2 Warringtonians = 3 opinions.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: amtgigs, atomic, Bing [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, Chetnik, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, Fuzzy-Duck, Gaz3376, GB, Gerry Mander, getdownmonkeyman, Jack Pepsi, Jack Steel, Jimathay, karetaker, latchfordbob, matt6169, Mr Snoodle, Penks81, Purplehaze, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Steve51, Thelonius, Wire in Ashton, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 463 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,3832,79076,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM