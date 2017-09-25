|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 91
Location: Lymm
|
I understand their massive strategic importance to the sport, but this is sport, not Game Of Thrones, where we must keep an alliance with the French, and marry Richie Myler off to Remi Casty to keep a strategic stronghold over the narrow sea.
Cats have been a SL club since 2005. I know 12 years is no time compared to the "established" clubs, but it's certainly long enough to establish themselves as a viable SL team both competitively and in terms of building a fanbase, especially given their "artificial" leg-up.
Cats are a grown up SL club. If they go down, and can't sustain themselves, then they were a house of cards, and never truly a viable team in the first place. If we don't want that, scrap promotion/relegation, strangle the Championsip and revert back to franchises. That's worse for the growth of the game IMO.
I would still prefer to see Widnes go down though!
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:35 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8983
|
Jimathay wrote:
I understand their massive strategic importance to the sport, but this is sport, not Game Of Thrones, where we must keep an alliance with the French, and marry Richie Myler off to Remi Casty to keep a strategic stronghold over the narrow sea.
Cats have been a SL club since 2005. I know 12 years is no time compared to the "established" clubs, but it's certainly long enough to establish themselves as a viable SL team both competitively and in terms of building a fanbase, especially given their "artificial" leg-up.
Cats are a grown up SL club. If they go down, and can't sustain themselves, then they were a house of cards, and never truly a viable team in the first place. If we don't want that, scrap promotion/relegation, strangle the Championsip and revert back to franchises. That's worse for the growth of the game IMO.
I would still prefer to see Widnes go down though!
Catalan Dragons are the result of a merger in 2000 between XIII Catalan (founded in 1934) and AS Saint Estève (founded in 1965) and played 6 seasons before entering SL. Remember Catalan Dragons is not an expansionist club, French RL has been going since the mid 1930's.
I'm sure they will cope. Without promotion or relegation the game will become even duller than it already is.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:55 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 264
|
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
He's on the shortlist for Man of Steel.
Again you are absolutely correct. Did you watch him against Leeds last week, he couldn't catch cold. He did not have an effective cup final to boot. Who would you have from this years likely candidates?
He wouldn't be in my top 3 for man of steel. They would all be from Castleford, they won the league by a country mile. I think Millington and McMeekin and have had better seasons. But lets give it to a half.
Joining in with the rest of the debate, I think it would be a tragedy for the Dragons to be relegated. A lot of time and effort has been put in to establish this Super League team, regardless of past history. But the rules for the season were know by everyone prior to the start of the season. If they win we have an away day to the continent, if not we have another Derby.
For me, we should keep the promotion and relegation. One up and one down, get rid of this Million pound game farce However, to be promoted you must meet criteria set down by the league. Criteria that cannot be changed from one season to the next or during a season depending on who it looks may be going down. Criteria that you have to meet prior to the season commencing. Which means if you win the Championship then you are up.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:43 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 389
|
14 league team, bottom two and top two play each other to determine who goes up and down. Do a MPG if so wish.
Will roll same time as playoff between top 6. Those 6 teams left can do what they want, they're not good enough to win the league. It'll be a short play off system (QF, SF between lowest placed teams to play highest placed QF's) so if they don't play, it's not an issue.
Catalan are too important to go down, but not our problem they've drifted aimlessly, not too dissimilar to Hull KR last year. Done them a world of good going down though.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, foggy, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, Jukesays, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, Leeds Thirteen, marshman777, MrFlibble, Mudeng, Penks81, Philth, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, The All New Chester Wire, thelinesman, Thelonius, Toonwire, WWRLFC78 and 376 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,331
|2,307
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|