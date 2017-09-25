I understand their massive strategic importance to the sport, but this is sport, not Game Of Thrones, where we must keep an alliance with the French, and marry Richie Myler off to Remi Casty to keep a strategic stronghold over the narrow sea.



Cats have been a SL club since 2005. I know 12 years is no time compared to the "established" clubs, but it's certainly long enough to establish themselves as a viable SL team both competitively and in terms of building a fanbase, especially given their "artificial" leg-up.



Cats are a grown up SL club. If they go down, and can't sustain themselves, then they were a house of cards, and never truly a viable team in the first place. If we don't want that, scrap promotion/relegation, strangle the Championsip and revert back to franchises. That's worse for the growth of the game IMO.



I would still prefer to see Widnes go down though!