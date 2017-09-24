|
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
There is a reason they are all playing in the million pound game and it isn't because they are world beaters!!!
Did Albert Kelly play in the MPG last year?
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:01 pm
Rank bad game management from Catalan to turn down a certain two points from a last minute penalty right in front of the sticks and get the one point from the draw.
Threw away what would have been home advantage for them instead of now having to travel to Leigh.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:06 pm
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Not this Wire fan. Catalans going down will be a diaaster for the profile and future of the sport domestically and in France.
You are obviously entitled to your opinion, but Cats don't bring anything to RL just take,I suppose you want Toronto in SL, what if it was at the expense of Warrington?As has been said 4000 Leythers at the HJ or 50 Cats fans?
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:36 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
You are obviously entitled to your opinion, but Cats don't bring anything to RL just take,I suppose you want Toronto in SL, what if it was at the expense of Warrington?As has been said 4000 Leythers at the HJ or 50 Cats fans?
Actually, I'd rather see Toulouse, Catalans AND Leigh in SL, at the expense of Widnes who are just treading water.
But if Cats go down, the professional game in RL is in big trouble, and that will only be to the benefit of RU. A strong Catalans team with a backbone of emerging french talent benefits ALL of RL, not least the international game.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:07 pm
I'm audio this four thousand leythers figure is if we play them about 4 times at home next year? regular season, challenge cup, super 8s and play offs?
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:33 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
You are obviously entitled to your opinion, but Cats don't bring anything to RL just take,I suppose you want Toronto in SL, what if it was at the expense of Warrington?As has been said 4000 Leythers at the HJ or 50 Cats fans?
Incidentally, aren't Toronto averaging better core home support than several SL clubs, including Leigh, even allowing for zero travelling support and very few competitve fixtures?
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:23 am
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Actually, I'd rather see Toulouse, Catalans AND Leigh in SL, at the expense of Widnes who are just treading water.
But if Cats go down, the professional game in RL is in big trouble, and that will only be to the benefit of RU. A strong Catalans team with a backbone of emerging french talent benefits ALL of RL, not least the international game.
What a shame. Did your club vote for the new structure. Where's your facts on the game will suffer? If they do go down, what's to say it won't make their game stronger! After all the Championship is looking more exciting than SL for next season.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:51 am
Loosing Catalans out of SL would be devastating for the game. Losing Leigh would be bad. but wouldn't have that much of an effect. SL and Rugby league in general HAS to have a strong presence and strong international French side.
If we can get Toronto in SL it wont be long till north America jumps on board. We're a small sport, we need footholds in other nations. Catalans are a massive foothold.
