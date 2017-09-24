WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Catalan.

Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:23 pm
The All New Chester Wire
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16360
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
There is a reason they are all playing in the million pound game and it isn't because they are world beaters!!!


Did Albert Kelly play in the MPG last year?
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:01 pm
Irish Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 874
Location: Irish Republic
Rank bad game management from Catalan to turn down a certain two points from a last minute penalty right in front of the sticks and get the one point from the draw.

Threw away what would have been home advantage for them instead of now having to travel to Leigh.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:06 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11634
Location: blackpool tower circus
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Not this Wire fan. Catalans going down will be a diaaster for the profile and future of the sport domestically and in France.

You are obviously entitled to your opinion, but Cats don't bring anything to RL just take,I suppose you want Toronto in SL, what if it was at the expense of Warrington?As has been said 4000 Leythers at the HJ or 50 Cats fans?
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:36 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1446
charlie caroli wrote:
You are obviously entitled to your opinion, but Cats don't bring anything to RL just take,I suppose you want Toronto in SL, what if it was at the expense of Warrington?As has been said 4000 Leythers at the HJ or 50 Cats fans?


Actually, I'd rather see Toulouse, Catalans AND Leigh in SL, at the expense of Widnes who are just treading water.

But if Cats go down, the professional game in RL is in big trouble, and that will only be to the benefit of RU. A strong Catalans team with a backbone of emerging french talent benefits ALL of RL, not least the international game.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:07 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35442
Location: "The cuss i will?"
I'm audio this four thousand leythers figure is if we play them about 4 times at home next year? regular season, challenge cup, super 8s and play offs?
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:33 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1446
charlie caroli wrote:
You are obviously entitled to your opinion, but Cats don't bring anything to RL just take,I suppose you want Toronto in SL, what if it was at the expense of Warrington?As has been said 4000 Leythers at the HJ or 50 Cats fans?


Incidentally, aren't Toronto averaging better core home support than several SL clubs, including Leigh, even allowing for zero travelling support and very few competitve fixtures?
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:23 am
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4026
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Actually, I'd rather see Toulouse, Catalans AND Leigh in SL, at the expense of Widnes who are just treading water.

But if Cats go down, the professional game in RL is in big trouble, and that will only be to the benefit of RU. A strong Catalans team with a backbone of emerging french talent benefits ALL of RL, not least the international game.


What a shame. Did your club vote for the new structure. Where's your facts on the game will suffer? If they do go down, what's to say it won't make their game stronger! After all the Championship is looking more exciting than SL for next season.
Image
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:51 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1336
Loosing Catalans out of SL would be devastating for the game. Losing Leigh would be bad. but wouldn't have that much of an effect. SL and Rugby league in general HAS to have a strong presence and strong international French side.

If we can get Toronto in SL it wont be long till north America jumps on board. We're a small sport, we need footholds in other nations. Catalans are a massive foothold.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
