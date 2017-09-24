charlie caroli wrote: You are obviously entitled to your opinion, but Cats don't bring anything to RL just take,I suppose you want Toronto in SL, what if it was at the expense of Warrington?As has been said 4000 Leythers at the HJ or 50 Cats fans?

Actually, I'd rather see Toulouse, Catalans AND Leigh in SL, at the expense of Widnes who are just treading water.But if Cats go down, the professional game in RL is in big trouble, and that will only be to the benefit of RU. A strong Catalans team with a backbone of emerging french talent benefits ALL of RL, not least the international game.