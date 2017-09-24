|
|
Bored so thought I'd start this. One of these teams will have a lot of players with no contract next week, so who would we take if we could.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:47 pm
|
|
I would imagine if we take any/some Leigh players after the season we've had there will be a riot on here
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:48 pm
|
|
karetaker wrote:
Bored so thought I'd start this. One of these teams will have a lot of players with no contract next week, so who would we take if we could.
Greg Bird, Paul Aiton and Gigot
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:49 pm
|
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I would imagine if we take any/some Leigh players after the season we've had there will be a riot on here
'Charlie knows' that to be true.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:23 pm
|
|
Shazbaz wrote:
Greg Bird, Paul Aiton and Gigot
Tony Gigot can't play till 2019
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:50 pm
|
|
Bobby_Peru wrote:
'Charlie knows' that to be true.
Good Evening Bobby,I hope you are well and feeling relaxed?Myself I'm a little pensive about Saturday but feeling confident, I take nowt for granted but feel we will beat Cats.
As far as Warrington taking a couple of our players, I would welcome it as long as I could pick them.
Maybe James Green,and definately Glenn Stewart,I'm sure most Warrington fans will want Leigh to stay in SL because of the Derby games and the crowds and atmosphere,I'm predicting Leigh by 10 on Saturday, Charlie knows.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:04 pm
|
|
There is a reason they are all playing in the million pound game and it isn't because they are world beaters!!!
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:08 pm
|
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Bobby_Peru wrote:
I'm sure most Warrington fans will want Leigh to stay in SL because of the Derby games and the crowds and atmosphere,I'm predicting Leigh by 10 on Saturday, Charlie knows.
Not this Wire fan. Catalans going down will be a diaaster for the profile and future of the sport domestically and in France.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:16 pm
|
|
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Not this Wire fan. Catalans going down will be a diaaster for the profile and future of the sport domestically and in France.
Definitely do not want Catalans to go down. It is the best weekend in the calendar, I would be gutted to miss out on the annual trip.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:55 pm
|
|
4,000 Leythers in the west stand vs a dozen Frenchies....No brainer.
|
