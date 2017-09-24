Bobby_Peru wrote: 'Charlie knows' that to be true.

Good Evening Bobby,I hope you are well and feeling relaxed?Myself I'm a little pensive about Saturday but feeling confident, I take nowt for granted but feel we will beat Cats.As far as Warrington taking a couple of our players, I would welcome it as long as I could pick them.Maybe James Green,and definately Glenn Stewart,I'm sure most Warrington fans will want Leigh to stay in SL because of the Derby games and the crowds and atmosphere,I'm predicting Leigh by 10 on Saturday, Charlie knows.