Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:30 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3541
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Bored so thought I'd start this. One of these teams will have a lot of players with no contract next week, so who would we take if we could.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:47 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35441
Location: "The cuss i will?"
I would imagine if we take any/some Leigh players after the season we've had there will be a riot on here
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:48 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 332
Location: South Stand
karetaker wrote:
Bored so thought I'd start this. One of these teams will have a lot of players with no contract next week, so who would we take if we could.

Greg Bird, Paul Aiton and Gigot
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:49 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1872
Location: Just turning your corner now
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I would imagine if we take any/some Leigh players after the season we've had there will be a riot on here


'Charlie knows' that to be true.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:23 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35441
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Shazbaz wrote:
Greg Bird, Paul Aiton and Gigot


Tony Gigot can't play till 2019
