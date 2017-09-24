Barrow were relegated in 2014, the year before we came down.



If they do go up, it'll have taken them three seasons to get out of this league. Paul Crary has been at Barrow since their relegation in 2014.



It probably shows that quick fixes aren't easy to find when established sides get relegated and that coaches do need to be given time.



They were knocking on the door last year and were probably unlucky to have to face Toulouse in the play-off final after Rochdale had toppled Toulouse in the first round of the play offs.



Good luck to them next week. After finishing second, it would be harsh on them not to go up.