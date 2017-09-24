WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Play Offs

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:54 pm
The Barrow coach was saying they're hoping for a crowd of about 3,000. I hope they get it.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:33 pm
Hopefully Barrow will at last get the promotion they deserve.

What can the Dons learn from the acheivements of Barrow ?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:36 pm
Be more consistent & move to Cumbria .
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:38 pm
Barrow were relegated in 2014, the year before we came down.

If they do go up, it'll have taken them three seasons to get out of this league. Paul Crary has been at Barrow since their relegation in 2014.

It probably shows that quick fixes aren't easy to find when established sides get relegated and that coaches do need to be given time.

They were knocking on the door last year and were probably unlucky to have to face Toulouse in the play-off final after Rochdale had toppled Toulouse in the first round of the play offs.

Good luck to them next week. After finishing second, it would be harsh on them not to go up.
