WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Play Offs

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Doncaster RLFC Play Offs

Post a reply
Play Offs
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:58 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6789
Half time Barrow 22 v Newcastle 0 & Whitehaven 12 v York 10
Re: Play Offs
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:16 pm
Moonshine User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2811
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Barrow 30 -0 after 52 mins. Neck on line but that would not have been the score against us :evil:
Re: Play Offs
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:19 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6789
You are leaving yourself open there mate !

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GeoffRoebuck, Google [Bot], Lilfatman, Moonshine, sanjunien, tollbarutility, weighman and 53 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,9172,17576,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
12
- 20FEATHERSTONE  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
10
- 26SHEFFIELD  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
34
- 0NEWCASTLE  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
14
- 10YORK  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
22
- 12LONDONS  
Latest
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM