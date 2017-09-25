PopTart wrote: For the season, before the semis, so equal number of games



Finished 5th in the league

Won 16 lost 14 (3 wins out of 7 in super 8s)

We scored 99 tries, with a +97 points difference (5th best in both stats)

Tackles 7,918 with 622 missed Giving 92.71% success (8th in the league)

4th in clean breaks and 4th in average metre gain.



Conceded 196 penalties (7th lowest) No reds 3 yellows (2nd best)



Tryscorer



Ben Jones-Bishop was top try scorer with 20 tries

In the whole league BJB was 3rd, MCB was 10th with 17 tries Bill Tupou was 18th with 13 tries.



Obviously we saw Keegan score his first try yesterday.

The only players that didn't score this season out of all 30 who played are Hassan, Walker, Walker, Allgood, Crowther, Sio and Annakin...............not sure they can be blamed with so little game time. Annakin having the most. Sio had 1 assist.



Kirmond scored most tries in the forwards with 5.



Tackler

Ashurst topped the tackle count with 952 (6th in the league) with 42 misses giving him a 95.96% hit rate

Of those over 500 tackles Fifita was most consistent with 598 tackles at 96.45% hit rate

Arona 96.04% and Hadley 96%



Carries

Fifita made most carries with 389, 54 better than anyone else at Wakefield and 11th in the league, and also the best average gain per drive of the Wakefield forwards.

TJ had the best average gain with 9.56 metres.



BJB best in clean breaks with 30. ...3rd across the league



Fifita gave away 27 penalties (followed by Finn at 20 which surprises me)

Not bad at all.I know they're not the be all and end all but I do love me some stats. I've been following ours throughout the season and one of the issues I think we had last year, was meters made and average gain by the forwards, we just didn't have the grunt in the pack to stick it some teams. This year as a group & individually they've all been far better and you can physically see that we've got a huge pack know and it's done the bsiness most of the year. More forwards this year with an AG of 7 meters plus, whereas last year only Fifita managed it. Fifta also manged 103 tackle Busts this year, 2nd of any Prop in the League, 6h overall.I also noticed that Hirsts' stats improved as the season went on and went from a mid 6's AG to 7.62 meters, second in the forwards to just Fifita, hopefully he can keep improving.Got to mention Bill Tupou and what a consitant season he's had, made over 3000 meters, AG of 9.34, 13 tries, 6 Assists,42 tackle busts, 21 Clean breaks, and 277 tackles.