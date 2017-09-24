PopTart

For the season, before the semis, so equal number of games



Finished 5th in the league

Won 16 lost 14 (3 wins out of 7 in super 8s)

We scored 99 tries, with a +97 points difference (5th best in both stats)

Tackles 7,918 with 622 missed Giving 92.71% success (8th in the league)

4th in clean breaks and 4th in average metre gain.



Conceded 196 penalties (7th lowest) No reds 3 yellows (2nd best)



Tryscorer



Ben Jones-Bishop was top try scorer with 20 tries

In the whole league BJB was 3rd, MCB was 10th with 17 tries Bill Tupou was 18th with 13 tries.



Obviously we saw Keegan score his first try yesterday.

The only players that didn't score this season out of all 30 who played are Hassan, Walker, Walker, Allgood, Crowther, Sio and Annakin...............not sure they can be blamed with so little game time. Annakin having the most. Sio had 1 assist.



Kirmond scored most tries in the forwards with 5.



Tackler

Ashurst topped the tackle count with 952 (6th in the league) with 42 misses giving him a 95.96% hit rate

Of those over 500 tackles Fifita was most consistent with 598 tackles at 96.45% hit rate

Arona 96.04% and Hadley 96%



Carries

Fifita made most carries with 389, 54 better than anyone else at Wakefield and 11th in the league, and also the best average gain per drive of the Wakefield forwards.

TJ had the best average gain with 9.56 metres.



BJB best in clean breaks with 30. ...3rd across the league



Fifita gave away 27 penalties (followed by Finn at 20 which surprises me)

Great breakdown of the season, some very impressive stats and some which need to be worked on. For me, the two biggest areas we need to work on are 40/20s and drop goals, we came bottom of the pile in both of those, and were the only team not to score a drop goal all season. The pressure from both of those tactics could be the difference next season between closing out tight games and losing them. Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger



Egg Banjo wrote: Great breakdown of the season, some very impressive stats and some which need to be worked on. For me, the two biggest areas we need to work on are 40/20s and drop goals, we came bottom of the pile in both of those, and were the only team not to score a drop goal all season. The pressure from both of those tactics could be the difference next season between closing out tight games and losing them.



Just shorten the pitch then they are much easier. Just shorten the pitch then they are much easier. Egg Banjo

newgroundb4wakey wrote: Just shorten the pitch then they are much easier.



Yeah, we should have moved to Dewsbury this year, we'd have been knocking out 40/20s for fun!! Yeah, we should have moved to Dewsbury this year, we'd have been knocking out 40/20s for fun!! Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. FickleFingerOfFate

From game one, our whole kicking game has been in question.

Our short kicking game is coming together and Williams gave a parting shot on how the long kicking game can improve.

I'm sure these are areas that the staff are looking to address. bren2k

PopTart wrote: Fifita gave away 27 penalties (followed by Finn at 20 which surprises me)



Two very different types of penalty there - Fafita's are almost always red mist, silly ones; Finn, I'd argue, gives away deliberate, strategic penalties that are based on %'s - which I'm ok with; he's a very clever lad, and reads the game very well. Big Dave is just radged - and I guess that's why we love him. Two very different types of penalty there - Fafita's are almost always red mist, silly ones; Finn, I'd argue, gives away deliberate, strategic penalties that are based on %'s - which I'm ok with; he's a very clever lad, and reads the game very well. Big Dave is just radged - and I guess that's why we love him. NEwildcat

Think Big Dave must be leading the climbing up the post stat. He was up there quite quickly

