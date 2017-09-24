WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Stats

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Season Stats

Post a reply
Season Stats
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:21 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9534
Location: wakefield
For the season, before the semis, so equal number of games

Finished 5th in the league
Won 16 lost 14 (3 wins out of 7 in super 8s)
We scored 99 tries, with a +97 points difference (5th best in both stats)
Tackles 7,918 with 622 missed Giving 92.71% success (8th in the league)
4th in clean breaks and 4th in average metre gain.

Conceded 196 penalties (7th lowest) No reds 3 yellows (2nd best)

Tryscorer

Ben Jones-Bishop was top try scorer with 20 tries
In the whole league BJB was 3rd, MCB was 10th with 17 tries Bill Tupou was 18th with 13 tries.

Obviously we saw Keegan score his first try yesterday.
The only players that didn't score this season out of all 30 who played are Hassan, Walker, Walker, Allgood, Crowther, Sio and Annakin...............not sure they can be blamed with so little game time. Annakin having the most. Sio had 1 assist.

Kirmond scored most tries in the forwards with 5.

Tackler
Ashurst topped the tackle count with 952 (6th in the league) with 42 misses giving him a 95.96% hit rate
Of those over 500 tackles Fifita was most consistent with 598 tackles at 96.45% hit rate
Arona 96.04% and Hadley 96%

Carries
Fifita made most carries with 389, 54 better than anyone else at Wakefield and 11th in the league, and also the best average gain per drive of the Wakefield forwards.
TJ had the best average gain with 9.56 metres.

BJB best in clean breaks with 30. ...3rd across the league

Fifita gave away 27 penalties (followed by Finn at 20 which surprises me)
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Season Stats
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:27 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 514
Great breakdown of the season, some very impressive stats and some which need to be worked on. For me, the two biggest areas we need to work on are 40/20s and drop goals, we came bottom of the pile in both of those, and were the only team not to score a drop goal all season. The pressure from both of those tactics could be the difference next season between closing out tight games and losing them.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, charlie, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Egg Banjo, eric35, hudders, Khlav Kalash, lifelongfan, Overground, PopTart, steadygetyerboots-on, vastman, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yahoo [Bot] and 300 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,9102,01476,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
12
- 14FEATHERSTONE  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
10
- 22SHEFFIELD  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
22
- 0NEWCASTLE  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
12
- 10YORK  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
18
- 12LONDONS  
Latest
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM