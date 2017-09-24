For the season, before the semis, so equal number of games



Finished 5th in the league

Won 16 lost 14 (3 wins out of 7 in super 8s)

We scored 99 tries, with a +97 points difference (5th best in both stats)

Tackles 7,918 with 622 missed Giving 92.71% success (8th in the league)

4th in clean breaks and 4th in average metre gain.



Conceded 196 penalties (7th lowest) No reds 3 yellows (2nd best)



Tryscorer



Ben Jones-Bishop was top try scorer with 20 tries

In the whole league BJB was 3rd, MCB was 10th with 17 tries Bill Tupou was 18th with 13 tries.



Obviously we saw Keegan score his first try yesterday.

The only players that didn't score this season out of all 30 who played are Hassan, Walker, Walker, Allgood, Crowther, Sio and Annakin...............not sure they can be blamed with so little game time. Annakin having the most. Sio had 1 assist.



Kirmond scored most tries in the forwards with 5.



Tackler

Ashurst topped the tackle count with 952 (6th in the league) with 42 misses giving him a 95.96% hit rate

Of those over 500 tackles Fifita was most consistent with 598 tackles at 96.45% hit rate

Arona 96.04% and Hadley 96%



Carries

Fifita made most carries with 389, 54 better than anyone else at Wakefield and 11th in the league, and also the best average gain per drive of the Wakefield forwards.

TJ had the best average gain with 9.56 metres.



BJB best in clean breaks with 30. ...3rd across the league



Fifita gave away 27 penalties (followed by Finn at 20 which surprises me)