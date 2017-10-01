WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Relegation

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Catalan Relegation

Post a reply
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:43 am
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2752
And there's a collective sigh of relief from the RFL and Championship clubs that they'll actually have a club with an away following playing in the 2nd tier in 2018
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:43 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9672
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
No Catalans were the better side. Ref didn't come into it.

Yeah, agreed. Wasn't a bad game, apart from both sides obviously being very nervy.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:15 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27961
Location: MACS0647-JD
The magic of Steve McNamara saves Catalans, a club in freefall, missing key players, yet super coaching and tactics from SuperMac saved the day and kept them in Super League.

And that Mystic Eddie will STILL claim he can't coach. But the record books will tell their own story :)
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bramley Dog, brian2, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, cieranblonde, domthebull, Duckman, dull nickname, Ferocious Aardvark, fifty50, Fr13daY, MDF3, Nothus, phillgee, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, roger daly, Scarey71, The Devil's Advocate and 312 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,6462,67376,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM