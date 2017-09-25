WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Relegation

Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:11 pm
Nothus User avatar
Can't wait to see the expression on Guasch's face during the mpg. As these middle 8 games have gone on, he's looked more and more p!ssed off with every game. Had a face like thunder during the match against Widnes.

One (Widnes supporting) journo on twitter mentioned some rumours that Catalans wouldn't even bother with the Championship if they were relegated and not actually accept/apply for membership. Proper take your ball and bat home stuff.
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:27 pm
zapperbull User avatar
I would not want to see Leigh relegated as they have only been in SL for one season and in my opinion not had the time to get a SL team together that can compete with the big boys.
Catalan however have been in the lower tier for some time and i do believe that the Championship's teams will suffer with little or no away support (gate receipts) coming from a number of teams.
RFL mess in their own making
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:18 pm
zapperbull wrote:
Catalan however have been in the lower tier for some time



Catalan - 4th, 7th, 8th and 5th in the preceding seasons.

Your statement is simply not true
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:12 am
Bulliac User avatar
ruraljuror wrote:
Catalan - 4th, 7th, 8th and 5th in the preceding seasons.

Your statement is simply not true

Correct, it's pretty much a one off for them and they've done nothing to deserve losing a spot in the top flight, imo.
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:20 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bulliac wrote:
Correct, it's pretty much a one off for them and they've done nothing to deserve losing a spot in the top flight, imo.


Except appointing Steve McNamara and calling him a coach.
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:30 am
If Catalan loose the MPG tomorrow I don't think they will be playing in the championship next season, could be wrong, but don't think they will be
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:31 am
Bullseye User avatar
Is Guasch going to take his bat home?
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:35 am
Bulliac User avatar
Frayssinous' departure was a bit late perhaps, as the rot was in well before the new coach arrived. He seems to have curtailed their biggest flaw, which was giving away far too many penalties, but this has had the unfortunate side effect of seeming to dull their attacking flair. Hard to say if they can pick themselves up for the million quid match, but their demeanour in the last couple of games suggests not.
