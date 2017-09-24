Oh dear. So no big away following from Bradford or HKR next year and trips to London, Toulouse, Toronto and Catalan to pay for?



Lean year for Championship clubs.



If only the RFL had followed its own rules and relegated Bradford to League 1 for the 2017 season. It's likely the club would have sorted itself out and be poised for a return in 2018 with a revitalised fanbase who've not been utterly disillusioned with the sport and the club and have walked away for good.



But no, because something like that would require foresight and forward planning. Things that this sport has always lacked