Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:40 pm
dddooommm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3127
Bulliac wrote:
Toronto pay their visitors expenses and the French trips are covered by central funds (RFL) so it's not an issue for clubs.

Barrow's expenses were not covered by the RFL or Toronto according to their crowd funding page:

Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:47 pm
roofaldo2
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2750
Oh dear. So no big away following from Bradford or HKR next year and trips to London, Toulouse, Toronto and Catalan to pay for?

Lean year for Championship clubs.

If only the RFL had followed its own rules and relegated Bradford to League 1 for the 2017 season. It's likely the club would have sorted itself out and be poised for a return in 2018 with a revitalised fanbase who've not been utterly disillusioned with the sport and the club and have walked away for good.

But no, because something like that would require foresight and forward planning. Things that this sport has always lacked
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:46 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2791
Location: No longer Bradford
At least they'll save on stewarding costs for the Summer Bash in 2018...
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:17 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3390
Location: Bradford
I feel a bit sorry for Leigh in all this. Lots of people are hoping they'll lose next week so Catalans don't get relegated.

The last thing we need from any system is a return to the 'yo-yo' syndrome of clubs going straight back down again after getting promoted. I feel for Beaumont, after he's put shedloads of his own money into the club, and here they are fighting against falling straight back into the Championship.

Re:Catalans. They seem to have got steadily worse since Trent Robinson left, and rapidly worse since they appointed McNamara (strange sense of deja-vu?)
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:20 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27957
Location: MACS0647-JD
From what I've seen, Cats could've appointed Jesus, Mary, Joseph and all the saints as their coaching team and still be rubbish.

That said, when the chips are down, I'm very confident that Supermac will get them out of it
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:11 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9649
Location: Bradbados
dddooommm wrote:
Barrow's expenses were not covered by the RFL or Toronto according to their crowd funding page:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-scarr

I think they are being a bit 'picky', tbh.

They had to pay for food and the coach from the Airport? I'm sorry to be pretty unsympathetic on that but, if they'd been drawn to play in Lancs or Yorks, wouldn't they also have had to pay for food, and a coach from Barrow would surely have cost considerably more than from the Airport into Toronto?
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:16 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9649
Location: Bradbados
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
From what I've seen, Cats could've appointed Jesus, Mary, Joseph and all the saints as their coaching team and still be rubbish.

That said, when the chips are down, I'm very confident that Supermac will get them out of it


My take on the million quid game before the weekend was that, if it involved Catalans, then they would be going down. Their away form is, and always has been, rubbish and I can't see it changing soon. Even a combination of Ganson and Klein would struggle to keep them up.
