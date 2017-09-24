WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Relegation

Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:40 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Toronto pay their visitors expenses and the French trips are covered by central funds (RFL) so it's not an issue for clubs.

Barrow's expenses were not covered by the RFL or Toronto according to their crowd funding page:

Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:47 pm
Oh dear. So no big away following from Bradford or HKR next year and trips to London, Toulouse, Toronto and Catalan to pay for?

Lean year for Championship clubs.

If only the RFL had followed its own rules and relegated Bradford to League 1 for the 2017 season. It's likely the club would have sorted itself out and be poised for a return in 2018 with a revitalised fanbase who've not been utterly disillusioned with the sport and the club and have walked away for good.

But no, because something like that would require foresight and forward planning. Things that this sport has always lacked
Re: Catalan Relegation
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:46 pm
At least they'll save on stewarding costs for the Summer Bash in 2018...
