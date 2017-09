Frank Whitcombe

Seems the RFL could be about to acquire another reason to restructure, to avoid expansion being called a complete flop, and clubs on small budgets making two or more trips to France each year.



Unless the RFL either have a word with the ref next Saturday and explain their desire for them to stay up.

They may also come up with some sort of restructure to stop them going down but this would be absolutely wrong to help a club stay up when they should go down.................er, wait a minute, on second thoughts, I don't see anything wrong with them changing things so a so called big club doesn't get relegated. Smack him Jimmy

woolly07 wrote: .............er, wait a minute, on second thoughts, I don't see anything wrong with them changing things so a so called big club doesn't get relegated.



Nah, the RFL wouldn't get away with doing that.

There would be an outcry; floods of complaints; politicians would demand answers.

There's no way the RFL would meddle behind the scenes so that a relegated team didn't get relegated.

Nah, the RFL wouldn't get away with doing that.

There would be an outcry; floods of complaints; politicians would demand answers.

There's no way the RFL would meddle behind the scenes so that a relegated team didn't get relegated.

Not in todays transparent society

Will all of the clubs be able to afford trips to Catalan, Toronto and Toulouse? Swinton appear to be on the verge of a financial meltdown and Barrow had to create a Crowd Funding page to afford an extra trip to Toronto. Is it financial possible for some of these teams to afford these away trips, especially if you draw one of these teams in the cup or Super 8's?! BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust

www.bullbuilder.co.uk Bulliac

It's looking more and more like the Championship is going to be an away fan desert next season.I'd have made the million quid game an even match between Leigh and Widnes but against les Cats, who can't win away to save their lives, I can only see a home win. It looks more and more like the RFL's championship nightmare is coming to pass. Unless, Les Cats CAN win to save their lives or some end of season re-organisation is made by the RFL. Anyone heard any rumours.....

dddooommm wrote: Will all of the clubs be able to afford trips to Catalan, Toronto and Toulouse? Swinton appear to be on the verge of a financial meltdown and Barrow had to create a Crowd Funding page to afford an extra trip to Toronto. Is it financial possible for some of these teams to afford these away trips, especially if you draw one of these teams in the cup or Super 8's?!

Toronto pay their visitors expenses and the French trips are covered by central funds (RFL) so it's not an issue for clubs.

Bulliac wrote: Toronto pay their visitors expenses and the French trips are covered by central funds (RFL) so it's not an issue for clubs.







Correct



Wouldnt like to see Catalan getting relegated, wouldn't like to see Leigh go down either to be honest, but Catalan going down would increase the chance of RFL changing the championship structure to keep the Bulls in.



I can see 6000 Leigh fans fuming at the referee next weekend. With good cause I might add. Bulls4

I don't think there's any conspiracy to keep Catalans up. Or there shouldn't be.



I don't think there's any conspiracy to keep Catalans up. Or there shouldn't be.

Catalans relegation might be a "blow" to SL but sky can easily solve that by broadcasting the championship instead, you know with the rights there own after all.

