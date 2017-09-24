WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scoring from bombs?

Scoring from bombs?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:21 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2528
Much has been made lately of our defensive frailties under the high ball, with Marshall getting much of the stick. But what about when the boot is on the other foot? High kicks to the corner are one of the principal methods of try-scoring in the modern game. We have two tall lads in Burgess and Davies, and yet I struggle to remember us scoring from well placed kicks to the corner. We used to do it when Manfredi was in the side, but since his departure it seems to have virtually disappeared from our game. I'm not imagining this, am I? Are our kicking skills that poor? In fact, thinking about it, the last such try I do recall (can't remember who against) was from a Lockers kick.
Re: Scoring from bombs?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:31 pm
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1103
High balls to wingers is fading out for most teams. The ploy now is to kick it over the spot where the half backs defend and get the taller 2nd rows and centres to challenge. It worked for Wakey yesterday when it went above Leuluai and he was out-jumped. You don't see many kicks to the wingers these days.
Re: Scoring from bombs?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:54 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21210
Location: WIGAN
It's difficult to score off any of Tommys bombs in fairness. They look like the type of kick you put up for your six year old in the park.

I can't watch another season of Tommy kicking tbh. If he's still at scrum half next year I'm going to just start shutting my eyes on the last tackle.
Re: Scoring from bombs?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:59 pm
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3483
Personally, I'd make tries from bombs worth three points only. I'm bored silly watching that "tactic".
Re: Scoring from bombs?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:14 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5653
I've been calling for it for months. We can barely score at all though never mind from something that actually takes practice.
Re: Scoring from bombs?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:25 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1918
Location: Wigan
NickyKiss wrote:
It's difficult to score off any of Tommys bombs in fairness. They look like the type of kick you put up for your six year old in the park.

I can't watch another season of Tommy kicking tbh. If he's still at scrum half next year I'm going to just start shutting my eyes on the last tackle.

Word.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Re: Scoring from bombs?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:44 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2528
NickyKiss wrote:
If he's still at scrum half next year I'm going to just start shutting my eyes on the last tackle.



I thought that was what he did! :lol:
Re: Scoring from bombs?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:44 pm
William Melvin Hicks

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 10:04 pm
Posts: 20
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Personally, I'd make tries from bombs worth three points only. I'm bored silly watching that "tactic".


agree Jimmy, think 3 points is 1 too many personally. Hull in particular use it well with Fonua. But it is so boring to constantly watch
Re: Scoring from bombs?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:02 pm
Rugby Raider
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 809
Location: Playing League on The Close
William Melvin Hicks wrote:
agree Jimmy, think 3 points is 1 too many personally. Hull in particular use it well with Fonua. But it is so boring to constantly watch

It wasn't boring at Wembley!!! :D
Re: Scoring from bombs?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:25 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7139
Location: Here there and everywhere
William Melvin Hicks wrote:
agree Jimmy, think 3 points is 1 too many personally. Hull in particular use it well with Fonua. But it is so boring to constantly watch


So, you want to dilute the value of a try from a kick because it's a difficult skill to get right? Or is it simply that your team can neither defend them nor git anyone with the required skills to perform one?

What is boring to watch is the Wane speciality of causing as much messing around at the ruck as possible. But I am guessing you are blind to that.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

