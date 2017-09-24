Much has been made lately of our defensive frailties under the high ball, with Marshall getting much of the stick. But what about when the boot is on the other foot? High kicks to the corner are one of the principal methods of try-scoring in the modern game. We have two tall lads in Burgess and Davies, and yet I struggle to remember us scoring from well placed kicks to the corner. We used to do it when Manfredi was in the side, but since his departure it seems to have virtually disappeared from our game. I'm not imagining this, am I? Are our kicking skills that poor? In fact, thinking about it, the last such try I do recall (can't remember who against) was from a Lockers kick.