WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF

Post a reply
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:52 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8279
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
That's generally because for most of the President's 13 its a bit of a laugh, whereas the PNG boys take it very seriously.
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:49 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1740
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
That's generally because for most of the President's 13 its a bit of a laugh, whereas the PNG boys take it very seriously.

"A bit of a laugh" is an amazingly disrespectful way to put it, and not true in the slightest
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:51 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8279
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
If you genuinely think any PNG team could compete against even a side full of players that really wanted to win then you've no idea. Let alone a de facto Australia second team.
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:26 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8279
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
And by the way, I say that having seen the Hunters live three times this year and enjoying watching them play immensely. Last year the PMs 13 beat PNG 58-0 BTW.
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:29 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1740
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
If you genuinely think any PNG team could compete against even a side full of players that really wanted to win then you've no idea. Let alone a de facto Australia second team.
nice person
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:41 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 66
roopy wrote:
"A bit of a laugh" is an amazingly disrespectful way to put it, and not true in the slightest

Sorry, but you're wrong there, The P13 is at best a pre-season run on squad of fringe players with a couple of names and whilst the PNG guys take it seriously (as they do any sport), it's another income source for NRL Players and nothing more.....it's not even declared as a test match.
I'm with BriRhino here....PNG Hunters are brilliant, but the reality is that a Kangaroos test side would stick a cricket score on them any day of the week.....which hasn't happened BTW for 7 years now...which is a disgrace!
Here's the PXIII results to date...1 draw and 11 games with an over all average result of 38-13 and just to emphasise that the PXIII take their foot off the gas in the 2nd half....the drawn game saw the PXIII lead 0-20 at half time....
 0 - 34
 8 - 28
24 - 24
30 - 54
18 - 42
18 - 30
22 - 36
18 - 24
10 - 50
16 - 34
12 - 40
 0 - 58
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:00 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1740
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Call Me God wrote:
Sorry, but you're wrong there, The P13 is at best a pre-season run on squad of fringe players with a couple of names and whilst the PNG guys take it seriously (as they do any sport), it's another income source for NRL Players and nothing more.....it's not even declared as a test match.
I'm with BriRhino here....PNG Hunters are brilliant, but the reality is that a Kangaroos test side would stick a cricket score on them any day of the week.....which hasn't happened BTW for 7 years now...which is a disgrace!
Here's the PXIII results to date...1 draw and 11 games with an over all average result of 38-13 and just to emphasise that the PXIII take their foot off the gas in the 2nd half....the drawn game saw the PXIII lead 0-20 at half time....
 0 - 34
 8 - 28
24 - 24
30 - 54
18 - 42
18 - 30
22 - 36
18 - 24
10 - 50
16 - 34
12 - 40
 0 - 58

The PMs side is a selection of players from the 8 sides that miss the NRL finals, and one of the main aims of the side is to keep possible Kangaroo selections in training, so the side often has a handful of the best players, and the rest are seen as up and comers. It is a very good side.
The game is paid for by the Australian Government out of the foreign affairs budget, and players get well paid, and are not selected because they are duds who need a holiday. They are seen as possible or probable rep players.
Not one player would say they are off for "a bit of a laugh", because they aren't total wankers.
It is a very tough game because Llyod Robson oval is a windy, hot, humid ground, and 15k PNG locals and local officials make for a very unpleasant environment. Not to mention the local players give every ounce of effort they can, and frankly try to smash someone in every tackle.
As to the results, about 5 years ago PNG made the decision to not use overseas based players, and for the last 2 years the game has clashed with the PNG Hunters playing in finals of the Qld cup, so the PNG team is made up of players from the domestic comp, but even so, they go out and play the games of their lives and give no quarter.
The PM's side comes away bashed and battered from this game - and never say - "that was a bit of a laugh" - unless they enjoy having guys launch themselves like torpedoes at their ribs.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google Adsense [Bot], lifelongfan, paulwalker71, rodney_trotter, roopy, SaleSlim, wrencat1873 and 158 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,8581,96676,2524,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM