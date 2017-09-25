Post a reply



That's generally because for most of the President's 13 its a bit of a laugh, whereas the PNG boys take it very seriously. roopy Free-scoring winger



BrisbaneRhino wrote: That's generally because for most of the President's 13 its a bit of a laugh, whereas the PNG boys take it very seriously.

"A bit of a laugh" is an amazingly disrespectful way to put it, and not true in the slightest "A bit of a laugh" is an amazingly disrespectful way to put it, and not true in the slightest BrisbaneRhino

If you genuinely think any PNG team could compete against even a side full of players that really wanted to win then you've no idea. Let alone a de facto Australia second team. BrisbaneRhino

And by the way, I say that having seen the Hunters live three times this year and enjoying watching them play immensely. Last year the PMs 13 beat PNG 58-0 BTW. roopy Free-scoring winger



BrisbaneRhino wrote: If you genuinely think any PNG team could compete against even a side full of players that really wanted to win then you've no idea. Let alone a de facto Australia second team. nice person Call Me God

roopy wrote: "A bit of a laugh" is an amazingly disrespectful way to put it, and not true in the slightest

Sorry, but you're wrong there, The P13 is at best a pre-season run on squad of fringe players with a couple of names and whilst the PNG guys take it seriously (as they do any sport), it's another income source for NRL Players and nothing more.....it's not even declared as a test match.

I'm with BriRhino here....PNG Hunters are brilliant, but the reality is that a Kangaroos test side would stick a cricket score on them any day of the week.....which hasn't happened BTW for 7 years now...which is a disgrace!

Here's the PXIII results to date...1 draw and 11 games with an over all average result of 38-13 and just to emphasise that the PXIII take their foot off the gas in the 2nd half....the drawn game saw the PXIII lead 0-20 at half time....

0 - 58 Sorry, but you're wrong there, The P13 is at best a pre-season run on squad of fringe players with a couple of names and whilst the PNG guys take it seriously (as they do any sport), it's another income source for NRL Players and nothing more.....it's not even declared as a test match.I'm with BriRhino here....PNG Hunters are brilliant, but the reality is that a Kangaroos test side would stick a cricket score on them any day of the week.....which hasn't happened BTW for 7 years now...which is a disgrace!Here's the PXIII results to date...1 draw and 11 games with an over all average result of 38-13 and just to emphasise that the PXIII take their foot off the gas in the 2nd half....the drawn game saw the PXIII lead 0-20 at half time....0 - 348 - 2824 - 2430 - 5418 - 4218 - 3022 - 3618 - 2410 - 5016 - 3412 - 400 - 58 roopy Free-scoring winger



Call Me God wrote: Sorry, but you're wrong there, The P13 is at best a pre-season run on squad of fringe players with a couple of names and whilst the PNG guys take it seriously (as they do any sport), it's another income source for NRL Players and nothing more.....it's not even declared as a test match.

I'm with BriRhino here....PNG Hunters are brilliant, but the reality is that a Kangaroos test side would stick a cricket score on them any day of the week.....which hasn't happened BTW for 7 years now...which is a disgrace!

Here's the PXIII results to date...1 draw and 11 games with an over all average result of 38-13 and just to emphasise that the PXIII take their foot off the gas in the 2nd half....the drawn game saw the PXIII lead 0-20 at half time....

The PMs side is a selection of players from the 8 sides that miss the NRL finals, and one of the main aims of the side is to keep possible Kangaroo selections in training, so the side often has a handful of the best players, and the rest are seen as up and comers. It is a very good side.

The game is paid for by the Australian Government out of the foreign affairs budget, and players get well paid, and are not selected because they are duds who need a holiday. They are seen as possible or probable rep players.

Not one player would say they are off for "a bit of a laugh", because they aren't total wankers.

It is a very tough game because Llyod Robson oval is a windy, hot, humid ground, and 15k PNG locals and local officials make for a very unpleasant environment. Not to mention the local players give every ounce of effort they can, and frankly try to smash someone in every tackle.

As to the results, about 5 years ago PNG made the decision to not use overseas based players, and for the last 2 years the game has clashed with the PNG Hunters playing in finals of the Qld cup, so the PNG team is made up of players from the domestic comp, but even so, they go out and play the games of their lives and give no quarter.

The PMs side is a selection of players from the 8 sides that miss the NRL finals, and one of the main aims of the side is to keep possible Kangaroo selections in training, so the side often has a handful of the best players, and the rest are seen as up and comers. It is a very good side.

The game is paid for by the Australian Government out of the foreign affairs budget, and players get well paid, and are not selected because they are duds who need a holiday. They are seen as possible or probable rep players.

Not one player would say they are off for "a bit of a laugh", because they aren't total wankers.

It is a very tough game because Llyod Robson oval is a windy, hot, humid ground, and 15k PNG locals and local officials make for a very unpleasant environment. Not to mention the local players give every ounce of effort they can, and frankly try to smash someone in every tackle.

As to the results, about 5 years ago PNG made the decision to not use overseas based players, and for the last 2 years the game has clashed with the PNG Hunters playing in finals of the Qld cup, so the PNG team is made up of players from the domestic comp, but even so, they go out and play the games of their lives and give no quarter.

The PM's side comes away bashed and battered from this game - and never say - "that was a bit of a laugh" - unless they enjoy having guys launch themselves like torpedoes at their ribs.

