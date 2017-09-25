roopy wrote: "A bit of a laugh" is an amazingly disrespectful way to put it, and not true in the slightest

Sorry, but you're wrong there, The P13 is at best a pre-season run on squad of fringe players with a couple of names and whilst the PNG guys take it seriously (as they do any sport), it's another income source for NRL Players and nothing more.....it's not even declared as a test match.I'm with BriRhino here....PNG Hunters are brilliant, but the reality is that a Kangaroos test side would stick a cricket score on them any day of the week.....which hasn't happened BTW for 7 years now...which is a disgrace!Here's the PXIII results to date...1 draw and 11 games with an over all average result of 38-13 and just to emphasise that the PXIII take their foot off the gas in the 2nd half....the drawn game saw the PXIII lead 0-20 at half time....0 - 348 - 2824 - 2430 - 5418 - 4218 - 3022 - 3618 - 2410 - 5016 - 3412 - 400 - 58