roopy wrote:
"A bit of a laugh" is an amazingly disrespectful way to put it, and not true in the slightest
Sorry, but you're wrong there, The P13 is at best a pre-season run on squad of fringe players with a couple of names and whilst the PNG guys take it seriously (as they do any sport), it's another income source for NRL Players and nothing more.....it's not even declared as a test match.
I'm with BriRhino here....PNG Hunters are brilliant, but the reality is that a Kangaroos test side would stick a cricket score on them any day of the week.....which hasn't happened BTW for 7 years now...which is a disgrace!
Here's the PXIII results to date...1 draw and 11 games with an over all average result of 38-13 and just to emphasise that the PXIII take their foot off the gas in the 2nd half....the drawn game saw the PXIII lead 0-20 at half time....
0 - 34
8 - 28
24 - 24
30 - 54
18 - 42
18 - 30
22 - 36
18 - 24
10 - 50
16 - 34
12 - 40
0 - 58
