WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF

Post a reply
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:52 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8273
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
That's generally because for most of the President's 13 its a bit of a laugh, whereas the PNG boys take it very seriously.
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:49 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1735
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
That's generally because for most of the President's 13 its a bit of a laugh, whereas the PNG boys take it very seriously.

"A bit of a laugh" is an amazingly disrespectful way to put it, and not true in the slightest
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:51 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8273
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
If you genuinely think any PNG team could compete against even a side full of players that really wanted to win then you've no idea. Let alone a de facto Australia second team.
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:26 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8273
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
And by the way, I say that having seen the Hunters live three times this year and enjoying watching them play immensely. Last year the PMs 13 beat PNG 58-0 BTW.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Brid B&W, BrisbaneRhino, Gazwire, HuddsRL5, Lord Byron, Mike Oxlong, rodney_trotter, roofaldo2, scott-the-red, TheUnassumingBadger, Top Saint, wrencat1873 and 219 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,8502,62976,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM