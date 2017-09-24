Post a reply 9 posts Page 1 of 1 roopy Free-scoring winger



PNG Hunters have won the Qld cup GF.

They play the winners of the NSW cup as the undercard game for grandfinal in front of a huge crowd in Sydney.

I notice that Premier Sports are showing the U20 Holden Cup GF next Sunday. Pity we couldn't get this one live as well



roopy wrote: PNG Hunters have won the Qld cup GF.

They play the winners of the NSW cup as the undercard game for grandfinal in front of a huge crowd in Sydney.

Do you think we'll see a team in the NRL eventually and I'm surprised Fiji haven't put a team in the Queensland cup



fun time frankie wrote: Do you think we'll see a team in the NRL eventually and I'm surprised Fiji haven't put a team in the Queensland cup

This makes their success in just 3 years even more remarkable.

They have a long way to go, but there are maybe 15 players who have graduated from the Hunters to other Qld cup sides or NRL squads, as well as the 30 or so players they have in their squad now.

They will romp in a win in their group of the WC, and they might even give one of the top sides something to worry about.

The Hunters lose all their star players every year, because they are happy to let them go if they get a contract elsewhere. This makes their success in just 3 years even more remarkable. They have a long way to go, but there are maybe 15 players who have graduated from the Hunters to other Qld cup sides or NRL squads, as well as the 30 or so players they have in their squad now. They will romp in a win in their group of the WC, and they might even give one of the top sides something to worry about. Another 2 or 3 years and they could be too strong for Qld cup, but it's hard to see them finding the money to play NRL for a while.



http://www.nrl.com/fiji-on-track-for-ns ... fault.aspx



Fiji's bid for NSW cup inclusion - could be in next year.



Penrith 20 defeated Wyong 12 in the NSW cup GF.



PNG Hunters v Penrith Panthers next week to decide the strongest side outside the NRL and ESL.



Just to put into perspective, png defeated a team who had 8 storm players that had played in the NRL this season



King James



Lebron James wrote: Just to put into perspective, png defeated a team who had 8 storm players that had played in the NRL this season



What's your point

PNG regularly play against teams with NRL players - the Qld Cup is used by a number of teams as a de facto reserve comp. The reality is that even if they retained all their players, the Hunters are nowhere near NRL standard. To have an NRL side they'd need probably 10 Aussies/Kiwis, particularly in the forwards as they just don't produce enough big guys.

It was great to see them win yesterday though - it meant so much to the players and fans.



