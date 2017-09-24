WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF

PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:11 am
roopy
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1731
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
PNG Hunters have won the Qld cup GF.
They play the winners of the NSW cup as the undercard game for grandfinal in front of a huge crowd in Sydney.
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:18 am
TonyM19
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Apr 13, 2003 7:34 pm
Posts: 1090
I notice that Premier Sports are showing the U20 Holden Cup GF live next Sunday. Pity we couldn't get this one live as well
Category 3
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:00 am
fun time frankie
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5786
Location: east east hull
roopy wrote:
PNG Hunters have won the Qld cup GF.
They play the winners of the NSW cup as the undercard game for grandfinal in front of a huge crowd in Sydney.

Do you think we'll see a team in the NRL eventually and I'm surprised Fiji haven't put a team in the Queensland cup
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: PNG Hunters win Qld cup GF
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:22 am
roopy
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1731
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
fun time frankie wrote:
Do you think we'll see a team in the NRL eventually and I'm surprised Fiji haven't put a team in the Queensland cup
The Hunters lose all their star players every year, because they are happy to let them go if they get a contract elsewhere.
This makes their success in just 3 years even more remarkable.
They have a long way to go, but there are maybe 15 players who have graduated from the Hunters to other Qld cup sides or NRL squads, as well as the 30 or so players they have in their squad now.
They will romp in a win in their group of the WC, and they might even give one of the top sides something to worry about.
Another 2 or 3 years and they could be too strong for Qld cup, but it's hard to see them finding the money to play NRL for a while.

