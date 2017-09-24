fun time frankie wrote: Do you think we'll see a team in the NRL eventually and I'm surprised Fiji haven't put a team in the Queensland cup

The Hunters lose all their star players every year, because they are happy to let them go if they get a contract elsewhere.This makes their success in just 3 years even more remarkable.They have a long way to go, but there are maybe 15 players who have graduated from the Hunters to other Qld cup sides or NRL squads, as well as the 30 or so players they have in their squad now.They will romp in a win in their group of the WC, and they might even give one of the top sides something to worry about.Another 2 or 3 years and they could be too strong for Qld cup, but it's hard to see them finding the money to play NRL for a while.