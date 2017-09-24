Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.

He had half a squad to choose from for half the season.The results we have achieved when we have what would be close to a full strength side have been good and would have got us second in the league. He certainly has more excuses than McDermott had last year and he wasn't sacked.