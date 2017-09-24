WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane out

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:15 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1029
What a disgraceful way to end the season, losing 32-0 to a 14 man Wakefield team, surely Wane must go.
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:17 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1092
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
What a disgraceful way to end the season, losing 32-0 to a 14 man Wakefield team, surely Wane must go.


Worst bit of fishing I've ever seen.
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:23 am
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1072
Location: God's little acre
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Worst bit of fishing I've ever seen.

If it was funny then fair enough but when it's done by a Billy no mates sat in his jimjams at his mams then I think it's a bit sad
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:42 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1029
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:48 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13555
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.


Why don't you try reading these threads instead of bouncing in with your size sevens and your silly grin.

Might give you a clue.
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:52 am
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 376
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.


He had half a squad to choose from for half the season.The results we have achieved when we have what would be close to a full strength side have been good and would have got us second in the league. He certainly has more excuses than McDermott had last year and he wasn't sacked.
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:22 am
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 849
Location: Around the three Sisters
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.


Why did you not sack McDermott when you finished in the middle 8 last year at leased we did finish 6th and not below 8 like you did.
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:40 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1092
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.


How was Batley away last year?
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:49 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21200
Location: WIGAN
Once Hull knock out Leeds we can add another team to the last by list of teams we've had better seasons then.

Our bad season is winning our 8th academy grand final in 10 years, making the cup final and becoming World Champions.
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:53 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5651
NickyKiss wrote:
Once Hull knock out Leeds we can add another team to the last by list of teams we've had better seasons then.

Our bad season is winning our 8th academy grand final in 10 years, making the cup final and becoming World Champions.


:D True. Good perspective.

Wakey's best season for ages is finishing 5th in the leauge, getting knocked out of the cup at QF stage 30-6 against Salford and 10th/13 in the academy league.

