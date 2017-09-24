|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1029
|
What a disgraceful way to end the season, losing 32-0 to a 14 man Wakefield team, surely Wane must go.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:17 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1092
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
What a disgraceful way to end the season, losing 32-0 to a 14 man Wakefield team, surely Wane must go.
Worst bit of fishing I've ever seen.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:23 am
|
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1072
Location: God's little acre
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Worst bit of fishing I've ever seen.
If it was funny then fair enough but when it's done by a Billy no mates sat in his jimjams at his mams then I think it's a bit sad
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:42 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1029
|
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:48 am
|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13555
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.
Why don't you try reading these threads instead of bouncing in with your size sevens and your silly grin.
Might give you a clue.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:52 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 376
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.
He had half a squad to choose from for half the season.The results we have achieved when we have what would be close to a full strength side have been good and would have got us second in the league. He certainly has more excuses than McDermott had last year and he wasn't sacked.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 849
Location: Around the three Sisters
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.
Why did you not sack McDermott when you finished in the middle 8 last year at leased we did finish 6th and not below 8 like you did.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:40 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1092
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Do you think Wane should keep his job after finishing 6th out of 12 in the league and failing to win the cup final, despite spending the most out of any club on players, with 2 marquee players. Wigans failure has only been outdone by Warrington this year, who have already sacked their coach.
How was Batley away last year?
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:49 am
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21200
Location: WIGAN
|
Once Hull knock out Leeds we can add another team to the last by list of teams we've had better seasons then.
Our bad season is winning our 8th academy grand final in 10 years, making the cup final and becoming World Champions.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:53 am
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5651
|
NickyKiss wrote:
Once Hull knock out Leeds we can add another team to the last by list of teams we've had better seasons then.
Our bad season is winning our 8th academy grand final in 10 years, making the cup final and becoming World Champions.
True. Good perspective.
Wakey's best season for ages is finishing 5th in the leauge, getting knocked out of the cup at QF stage 30-6 against Salford and 10th/13 in the academy league.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Barrett was robbed, Bert's Medal, Bigredwarrior, Brid B&W, dodger666, Five and last, Froggy, Guerrier, Itchy Arsenal, jackdog, jaws1, jonh, JWarriors, Listerofsmeg, MadDogg, moto748, NickyKiss, Northern light, Pal of Mine, Pieman, S_Riley, Salty, supersuperfc, tangerine, tank123, tugglesf78, wiganermike, Ziggy Stardust and 414 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,636,835
|2,279
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|