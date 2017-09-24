WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane out

Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:15 am
What a disgraceful way to end the season, losing 32-0 to a 14 man Wakefield team, surely Wane must go.
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:17 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
What a disgraceful way to end the season, losing 32-0 to a 14 man Wakefield team, surely Wane must go.


Worst bit of fishing I've ever seen.
Re: Wane out
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:23 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Worst bit of fishing I've ever seen.

If it was funny then fair enough but when it's done by a Billy no mates sat in his jimjams at his mams then I think it's a bit sad

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM