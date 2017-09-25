NickyKiss

I get where he's coming from with Lockers tbh but he's still clearly an amazing player. It does look more of an effort for him nowadays and whilst he was brilliant post Wembley, his overall performances haven't always hit those heights this year.



It's a sign of the player and the man though that just his sheer presence in the side can have the sort of influence that it does. When he's there, we look slick and switched on but when he's not we look a unorganised and uninterested rabble. Leythersteve Strong-running second rower



No nastiness meant. Just saying that he is tiring and not hetting any younger. Like I said still very good MidlandsWarrior2

Leythersteve wrote: From a outsider looking in O loughlin looks knackered lately. Still very good but knackered. As for a leader on the park. Don't think you have one anymore. I know. I' m a Leyther



Its the opposite problem we cant win without him in the side every game he was out we lost Its the opposite problem we cant win without him in the side every game he was out we lost [img]https://i.imgur.com/yQKRyyP.jpg[/img] PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back



Pacific wrote: Can anyone plese let me know what good John Winder has done since he became assistant coach??



We've lost exciting attacking coaches in Harris and Deacon and replaced them with a bloke who has never in his life played rugby at the highest level. It seems since he joined our current slump set in where we are bland and boring and predictable?



In my opinion if Wane isnt sacked we need to bring in a world class attacking based coach to teach the team some flair. Also we need Lenangen to finally spend some money and sign 3 or 4 world class players to get us back to the top level



Firstly, we really don't know Winder's input in training to be able to say if he should go or not, it seems people are just lashing out for the sake of it now. And I don't know about Deacon but I've posted before about how a former player didn't rate Harris at all, but again we don't know what their contribution was to know if we were better because of them or in spite of them. Correlation doesn't equal causation n that!



Firstly, we really don't know Winder's input in training to be able to say if he should go or not, it seems people are just lashing out for the sake of it now. And I don't know about Deacon but I've posted before about how a former player didn't rate Harris at all, but again we don't know what their contribution was to know if we were better because of them or in spite of them. Correlation doesn't equal causation n that!

Secondly, it makes me laugh when people suggest we should go out and get all these world class players and coaches. Where are we getting these from and how are we fitting them all under the cap?

