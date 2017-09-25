WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - John Winder time to go!!

Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:00 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21207
Location: WIGAN
I get where he's coming from with Lockers tbh but he's still clearly an amazing player. It does look more of an effort for him nowadays and whilst he was brilliant post Wembley, his overall performances haven't always hit those heights this year.

It's a sign of the player and the man though that just his sheer presence in the side can have the sort of influence that it does. When he's there, we look slick and switched on but when he's not we look a unorganised and uninterested rabble.
