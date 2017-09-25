I get where he's coming from with Lockers tbh but he's still clearly an amazing player. It does look more of an effort for him nowadays and whilst he was brilliant post Wembley, his overall performances haven't always hit those heights this year.



It's a sign of the player and the man though that just his sheer presence in the side can have the sort of influence that it does. When he's there, we look slick and switched on but when he's not we look a unorganised and uninterested rabble.