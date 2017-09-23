Pacific

Can anyone plese let me know what good John Winder has done since he became assistant coach??



We've lost exciting attacking coaches in Harris and Deacon and replaced them with a bloke who has never in his life played rugby at the highest level. It seems since he joined our current slump set in where we are bland and boring and predictable?



In my opinion if Wane isnt sacked we need to bring in a world class attacking based coach to teach the team some flair. Also we need Lenangen to finally spend some money and sign 3 or 4 world class players to get us back to the top level fc-eaststander

where is the cap money coming from, your already the only team with 2 marquee players and I can not believe you are not spending your full cap money on what you already have so you need to off load and pay players off ? is that what you mean because you can not simply just go buy 5 or 6 world class players where is the cap money coming from, your already the only team with 2 marquee players and I can not believe you are not spending your full cap money on what you already have so you need to off load and pay players off ? is that what you mean because you can not simply just go buy 5 or 6 world class players FC TILL I DIE



COME ON U HULL Rogues Gallery

think we are

Not sure but Lomax and Barba at Saints?

Not sure but Lomax and Barba at Saints?



Itchy Arsenal wrote: Not sure but Lomax and Barba at Saints?



Roby and Barba I believe?



Salford have at least one. As do Catalans.



Roby and Barba I believe?

Salford have at least one. As do Catalans.

We only have a second to stop him going to the NRL!

I'd have let him go.

He wouldn't be there long.



Salford have at least one. As do Catalans.



We only have a second to stop him going to the NRL!





I'd have let him go.



I'd have let him go.

He wouldn't be there long.

and the laughable thing is the best team in the league by a long shot don't have nor look like even needing a 'marquee' player!



This argument will consistently go round in circles and always comes back to having a coach that can get the best out of these players regardless of what salary they are on...Daryl Powell has extracted every last bit of talent from a good set of players and by God it has shown, they look formidable. He is a top quality coach surrounded by other good coaches that all know the game and know the game plan that suits their squad.



The problem Wigan have is simple, we have a good squad of players resembling square pegs that are trying to play a system that is a round hole. Until this is rectified we will struggle. The players we have signed/re-signed have the nucleus of a great 1-13 but trying to play a system that simply does not and will not suit them.



