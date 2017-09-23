WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - John Winder time to go!!

John Winder time to go!!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:04 pm
Pacific User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 30, 2014 1:27 am
Posts: 436
Can anyone plese let me know what good John Winder has done since he became assistant coach??

We've lost exciting attacking coaches in Harris and Deacon and replaced them with a bloke who has never in his life played rugby at the highest level. It seems since he joined our current slump set in where we are bland and boring and predictable?

In my opinion if Wane isnt sacked we need to bring in a world class attacking based coach to teach the team some flair. Also we need Lenangen to finally spend some money and sign 3 or 4 world class players to get us back to the top level
Re: John Winder time to go!!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:36 pm
fc-eaststander User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2039
Location: West Hull
Pacific wrote:
where is the cap money coming from, your already the only team with 2 marquee players and I can not believe you are not spending your full cap money on what you already have so you need to off load and pay players off ? is that what you mean because you can not simply just go buy 5 or 6 world class players
Re: John Winder time to go!!
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:36 am
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30225
fc-eaststander wrote:
No we are not.
Re: John Winder time to go!!
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:00 am
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2509
Location: Atherton
Rogues Gallery wrote:
think we are
Re: John Winder time to go!!
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:09 am
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1071
Location: God's little acre
Pieman wrote:
Not sure but Lomax and Barba at Saints?
Re: John Winder time to go!!
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:22 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5651
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Roby and Barba I believe?

Salford have at least one. As do Catalans.

We only have a second to stop him going to the NRL!
Re: John Winder time to go!!
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:33 am
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16542
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Wigg'n wrote:
I'd have let him go.

He wouldn't be there long.
Re: John Winder time to go!!
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:51 pm
RichieS User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 82
and the laughable thing is the best team in the league by a long shot don't have nor look like even needing a 'marquee' player!

This argument will consistently go round in circles and always comes back to having a coach that can get the best out of these players regardless of what salary they are on...Daryl Powell has extracted every last bit of talent from a good set of players and by God it has shown, they look formidable. He is a top quality coach surrounded by other good coaches that all know the game and know the game plan that suits their squad.

The problem Wigan have is simple, we have a good squad of players resembling square pegs that are trying to play a system that is a round hole. Until this is rectified we will struggle. The players we have signed/re-signed have the nucleus of a great 1-13 but trying to play a system that simply does not and will not suit them.
Re: John Winder time to go!!
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:00 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 371
From a outsider looking in O loughlin looks knackered lately. Still very good but knackered. As for a leader on the park. Don't think you have one anymore. I know. I' m a Leyther

Quick Reply

Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




