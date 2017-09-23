and the laughable thing is the best team in the league by a long shot don't have nor look like even needing a 'marquee' player!



This argument will consistently go round in circles and always comes back to having a coach that can get the best out of these players regardless of what salary they are on...Daryl Powell has extracted every last bit of talent from a good set of players and by God it has shown, they look formidable. He is a top quality coach surrounded by other good coaches that all know the game and know the game plan that suits their squad.



The problem Wigan have is simple, we have a good squad of players resembling square pegs that are trying to play a system that is a round hole. Until this is rectified we will struggle. The players we have signed/re-signed have the nucleus of a great 1-13 but trying to play a system that simply does not and will not suit them.