Pacific wrote: Can anyone plese let me know what good John Winder has done since he became assistant coach??



We've lost exciting attacking coaches in Harris and Deacon and replaced them with a bloke who has never in his life played rugby at the highest level. It seems since he joined our current slump set in where we are bland and boring and predictable?



In my opinion if Wane isnt sacked we need to bring in a world class attacking based coach to teach the team some flair. Also we need Lenangen to finally spend some money and sign 3 or 4 world class players to get us back to the top level

where is the cap money coming from, your already the only team with 2 marquee players and I can not believe you are not spending your full cap money on what you already have so you need to off load and pay players off ? is that what you mean because you can not simply just go buy 5 or 6 world class players