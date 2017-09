The defence has never been a problem this season. Its one thing KC organised well. Our big weakness has been attack.



It has improved markedly under Holbrook but is still somewhat limited. I think the team need a full off season to get upskilled in the offence department.



Its the lack of attack that is why i think we will bow out against Cas.

You only have to look how laboured we were when trying to score against 12 man Salford, to see that there is a lot of work to be done offensively.