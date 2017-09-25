Nah, nobody is predicting wakey to win games next season.
I highly doubt many people will expect us to make the 8.
Good!, is what I say, hope their coaching staff are equally dismissive.
Still, there's always the bookies early next season for those of us in the know...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, Don Fox Fan 1, Eastern Wildcat, Joe Banjo, Kirmudgeonly, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mr Bliss, New York Bar X111, PHe, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Schunter, senoj, Shifty Cat, Tharg The Mighty, vastman, Willzay and 334 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,653
|2,484
|76,246
|4,491
|SET
|