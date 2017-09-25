WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clarkie eats humble pie

Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:24 pm
PopTart wrote:
Problem is they are unlikely to right us off next season so expectation will be higher.


This. Then some of the sods on here will be bagging the players even more than normal, and constantly moaning because we are not doing a Cas!
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:57 pm
Nah, nobody is predicting wakey to win games next season.
I highly doubt many people will expect us to make the 8.

Good!, is what I say, hope their coaching staff are equally dismissive.
Still, there's always the bookies early next season for those of us in the know...:)
