It's great when "experts" like Clarke write us off.

Most of the predictions on the VT and here had it about right with Widnes and Leigh propping up the table.

Catalan and Warrington going into freefall have surprised most but Trinity have excelled this season.



I'm happy for the experts to keep writing us off.

Although it can get annoying, it's an ideal starting going for Chester and Kear to get the boys ready to go at the beginning of the season.