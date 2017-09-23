WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clarkie eats humble pie

Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:37 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1444
Apologised for tipping us to finish bottom and complemented us on our style of play...well I am a forgiving soul young man. Cheers for that :lol:
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:22 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16892
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
He should have presented a table of statistics to bore us with why he was wrong.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:58 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 561
I heard that as well from PK

I must say I'm a bit confused that he predicted we'd stay bottom as he has a really good rugby league knowledge, I can only assume he's not taken the time to watch us and understand how good our squad of players are

The fact these guys constantly keep underestimating us bemuses me and shows them to be clueless in there job
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:02 pm
LyndsayGill User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1673
It's just easy (lazy) to adopt the default position that Wakefield will be in or around the bottom, saves them doing their homework.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:41 pm
wtid71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013 8:07 am
Posts: 294
Phil Clarke, the mastermind of the 'Margin Meter' :lol: :lol: Enough said
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:04 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13350
Location: Ossett
He has to say something - they pay him for it - but I just hear noise now when he starts rambling; he's an irrelevance to most people in RL, apart from Sky producers.
Last edited by bren2k on Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:48 am, edited 1 time in total.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:25 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8559
It's great when "experts" like Clarke write us off.
Most of the predictions on the VT and here had it about right with Widnes and Leigh propping up the table.
Catalan and Warrington going into freefall have surprised most but Trinity have excelled this season.

I'm happy for the experts to keep writing us off.
Although it can get annoying, it's an ideal starting going for Chester and Kear to get the boys ready to go at the beginning of the season.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:09 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9539
Location: wakefield
Problem is they are unlikely to right us off next season so expectation will be higher.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

