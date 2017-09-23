WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clarkie eats humble pie

Clarkie eats humble pie
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:37 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1443
Apologised for tipping us to finish bottom and complemented us on our style of play...well I am a forgiving soul young man. Cheers for that :lol:
Re: Clarkie eats humble pie
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:22 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16888
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
He should have presented a table of statistics to bore us with why he was wrong.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Clarkie eats humble pie
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:58 pm
musson
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 561
I heard that as well from PK

I must say I'm a bit confused that he predicted we'd stay bottom as he has a really good rugby league knowledge, I can only assume he's not taken the time to watch us and understand how good our squad of players are

The fact these guys constantly keep underestimating us bemuses me and shows them to be clueless in there job
Re: Clarkie eats humble pie
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:02 pm
LyndsayGill
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1673
It's just easy (lazy) to adopt the default position that Wakefield will be in or around the bottom, saves them doing their homework.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Clarkie eats humble pie
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:41 pm
wtid71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013 8:07 am
Posts: 293
Phil Clarke, the mastermind of the 'Margin Meter' :lol: :lol: Enough said

Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, coco the fullback, dboy, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Fergus, Fordy, got there, GrahamGBull, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr Bliss, musson, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Tharg The Mighty, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Willzay, wrenthorpecat, wtid71 and 370 guests

