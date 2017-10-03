There was the End of Season dinner at Wigan last Sunday.

IL made plenty of the fact that from 2010-13 Wigan won 6 trophies in 4 seasons, then in the 4 years since we have won 1 domestic trophy plus the WCC last February. Hearing as much that was not said that was I picked up that Waney has next season to start winning trophies. Other folk noticed that too, some did not.

He also made great emphasis on the SKY TV figures between being in Main Event and just on Arena. ME brought say 250000 viewers, Arena 60-75k. He said this was a massive problem for SL and one we had better get right when looking at the next TV deal.