Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:25 pm
tigertot User avatar
JWarriors wrote:
Is this aimed at me? Or just a general comment?


I don't know you so wouldn't like to say. But being a Wigan fan it's a fair bet....
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:31 pm
JWarriors Strong-running second rower
tigertot wrote:
I don't know you so wouldn't like to say. But being a Wigan fan it's a fair bet....


:lol:

If you want to prove me wrong about anything I said in my first post I'm all ears :D
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:43 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
JWarriors wrote:
Is this aimed at me? Or just a general comment?


If the cap fits....

Seriously, I think SOL has been a great player for Wigan & IMV he's still the best ball-playing no 13 in SL.
If fit he'd be in my England world cup squad & would captain the side.
But I detest him when he's playing the Rhinos.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:33 pm
JWarriors Strong-running second rower
Old Feller wrote:
If the cap fits....

Seriously, I think SOL has been a great player for Wigan & IMV he's still the best ball-playing no 13 in SL.
If fit he'd be in my England world cup squad & would captain the side.
But I detest him when he's playing the Rhinos.


And that's always the sign of a great player.

I always detested McGuire, Peacock and Sinfield when playing against Wigan. But loved watching them as a neutral.

Just like this season, I don't particularly like Gale and I definitely don't like Hardaker (more for his off-field antics), but both have been very good this year.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:11 pm
batleyrhino User avatar
It’s a rite of passage to hate the most dangerous players of the other teams and then love them when playing for England.

I wish I had a pound for every time Shaun Edwards and Andy Gregory were sung about by the south stand...
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:04 pm
Bullseye User avatar
batleyrhino wrote:
It’s a rite of passage to hate the most dangerous players of the other teams and then love them when playing for England.

I wish I had a pound for every time Shaun Edwards and Andy Gregory were sung about by the south stand...


When it came to Andy Gregory it was always more of a fear factor than hate for me. He always looked like he was going to put someone through a gap and we could do absolutely nothing about it.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:07 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
There was the End of Season dinner at Wigan last Sunday.
IL made plenty of the fact that from 2010-13 Wigan won 6 trophies in 4 seasons, then in the 4 years since we have won 1 domestic trophy plus the WCC last February. Hearing as much that was not said that was I picked up that Waney has next season to start winning trophies. Other folk noticed that too, some did not.
He also made great emphasis on the SKY TV figures between being in Main Event and just on Arena. ME brought say 250000 viewers, Arena 60-75k. He said this was a massive problem for SL and one we had better get right when looking at the next TV deal.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:20 am
JWarriors Strong-running second rower
JWarriors wrote:

Just like this season, I don't particularly like Gale and I definitely don't like Hardaker (more for his off-field antics), but both have been very good this year.


Nice little prediction from me there :lol:
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:31 am
tigertot User avatar
JWarriors wrote:
Nice little prediction from me there :lol:


Nostradamus-esque.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:43 am
JWarriors Strong-running second rower
tigertot wrote:
Nostradamus-esque.


Indeed
