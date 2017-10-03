Old Feller wrote:
If the cap fits....
Seriously, I think SOL has been a great player for Wigan & IMV he's still the best ball-playing no 13 in SL.
If fit he'd be in my England world cup squad & would captain the side.
But I detest him when he's playing the Rhinos.
And that's always the sign of a great player.
I always detested McGuire, Peacock and Sinfield when playing against Wigan. But loved watching them as a neutral.
Just like this season, I don't particularly like Gale and I definitely don't like Hardaker (more for his off-field antics), but both have been very good this year.