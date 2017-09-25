WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?

Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:46 am
Bullseye User avatar
tigertot wrote:
Especially those of us barred from that particular site.


:lol: You nasty troll.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:48 am
tigertot User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
:lol: You nasty troll.


Knowing their class & humility they will soon be on admitting I was right after all.... :lol:
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:11 pm
Bobtownrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014 1:06 pm
Posts: 88
Lebron James wrote:
When you say "F all again" what do you mean by that because they have won more than the sheep admirers in the past 12 months

Regards

King James


Misguided pie troll
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:19 pm
Homer Simpson User avatar
looking at McD for a replacemwnt !
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:28 pm
Gotcha wrote:
Best thing Wigan could do if they want to move on, and would show they are a proactive club, rather than sentimental. Because the minute they do that, they will probably move on with the sentimality further and release themselves from their other emotional burden Sean O'Loughlin. They need to move on from it, a player way past his best on a huge sum of money and just not giving them value for money. Too much of their cap tied up in so few players.


O'Loughlin is still very effective for Wigan, but not surprising from the likes of you, you started calling for leeds to dump the golden generation circa 2013.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:49 pm
FlexWheeler wrote:
O'Loughlin is still very effective for Wigan, but not surprising from the likes of you, you started calling for leeds to dump the golden generation circa 2013.


It always makes me laugh seeing how clueless some fans are when talking about a club that isn’t theirs.

O Loughlin is still the most important player at Wigan. He missed 8 games this year, Wigan lost all 8. He played 22 games in the league, Wigan only lost 5 of them.

The last 2 years he’s struggled with injuries. But this year he’s only missed 8 games, that’s less than most of our other players.

Most of the time I couldn’t care less about fans of others clubs slating Wigan players. As long as I’m happy with our players I couldn’t care what others think. But it genuinely baffles me how many fans of other clubs don’t seem to rate O'Loughlin. He’s absolute class, and easily our most important player of the last 10 years (where only you guys have won more than us).
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:50 pm
FlexWheeler wrote:
O'Loughlin is still very effective for Wigan, but not surprising from the likes of you, you started calling for leeds to dump the golden generation circa 2013.


Circa 2011 more like :lol:
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:33 pm
The Eagle User avatar
I rate O'Loughlin. The last of the real classic British 13s. Can tough it out down the middle, can make play and makes loads of tackles.

He's clearly the bearing great for the Wigan team and has been for years
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:04 am
tigertot User avatar
JWarriors wrote:
It always makes me laugh seeing how clueless some fans are when talking about a club that isn’t theirs.


It equally makes me laugh seeing how clueless some fans are talking about their own club.
