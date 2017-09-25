Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001

Posts: 27311

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty



tigertot wrote: Especially those of us barred from that particular site.



You nasty troll.

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001

Posts: 15221

Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer

Bullseye wrote: :lol: You nasty troll.



Knowing their class & humility they will soon be on admitting I was right after all....

A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite. Bobtownrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014

Posts: 88

Lebron James wrote: When you say "F all again" what do you mean by that because they have won more than the sheep admirers in the past 12 months

Regards

King James



Regards



King James



Misguided pie troll Misguided pie troll Homer Simpson

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008

Posts: 1807

Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.



Homer Simpson



Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013

Posts: 3612

Gotcha wrote: Best thing Wigan could do if they want to move on, and would show they are a proactive club, rather than sentimental. Because the minute they do that, they will probably move on with the sentimality further and release themselves from their other emotional burden Sean O'Loughlin. They need to move on from it, a player way past his best on a huge sum of money and just not giving them value for money. Too much of their cap tied up in so few players.



FlexWheeler

O'Loughlin is still very effective for Wigan, but not surprising from the likes of you, you started calling for leeds to dump the golden generation circa 2013.



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



.......''smart men don't get married'' JWarriors Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011

Posts: 485

FlexWheeler wrote: O'Loughlin is still very effective for Wigan, but not surprising from the likes of you, you started calling for leeds to dump the golden generation circa 2013.



It always makes me laugh seeing how clueless some fans are when talking about a club that isn’t theirs.



O Loughlin is still the most important player at Wigan. He missed 8 games this year, Wigan lost all 8. He played 22 games in the league, Wigan only lost 5 of them.



The last 2 years he’s struggled with injuries. But this year he’s only missed 8 games, that’s less than most of our other players.



JWarriors

It always makes me laugh seeing how clueless some fans are when talking about a club that isn't theirs.

O Loughlin is still the most important player at Wigan. He missed 8 games this year, Wigan lost all 8. He played 22 games in the league, Wigan only lost 5 of them.

The last 2 years he's struggled with injuries. But this year he's only missed 8 games, that's less than most of our other players.

Most of the time I couldn't care less about fans of others clubs slating Wigan players. As long as I'm happy with our players I couldn't care what others think. But it genuinely baffles me how many fans of other clubs don't seem to rate O'Loughlin. He's absolute class, and easily our most important player of the last 10 years (where only you guys have won more than us).



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017

Posts: 1222

FlexWheeler wrote: O'Loughlin is still very effective for Wigan, but not surprising from the likes of you, you started calling for leeds to dump the golden generation circa 2013.



Printer

Circa 2011 more like

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004

Posts: 15121

Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here



The Eagle

I rate O'Loughlin. The last of the real classic British 13s. Can tough it out down the middle, can make play and makes loads of tackles.

He's clearly the bearing great for the Wigan team and has been for years



He's clearly the bearing great for the Wigan team and has been for years

