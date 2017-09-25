FlexWheeler wrote: O'Loughlin is still very effective for Wigan, but not surprising from the likes of you, you started calling for leeds to dump the golden generation circa 2013.

It always makes me laugh seeing how clueless some fans are when talking about a club that isn’t theirs.O Loughlin is still the most important player at Wigan. He missed 8 games this year, Wigan lost all 8. He played 22 games in the league, Wigan only lost 5 of them.The last 2 years he’s struggled with injuries. But this year he’s only missed 8 games, that’s less than most of our other players.Most of the time I couldn’t care less about fans of others clubs slating Wigan players. As long as I’m happy with our players I couldn’t care what others think. But it genuinely baffles me how many fans of other clubs don’t seem to rate O'Loughlin. He’s absolute class, and easily our most important player of the last 10 years (where only you guys have won more than us).