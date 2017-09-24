The Biffs Back

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am

Posts: 4109



Regarding Wane

I always believe that you can't have a fan coaching a club that they love

and if a club does do go down that path that it will only be a matter of time before the players have heard every motivational speech before it becomes repetitive and that they simply don't listen any more



Wane has had a successful run but his time is now up as motivation is all that he has in his locker

Wigan deteriorated IMO when Harris and Deacon left as they were the attacking brains trust and Wane was left isolated in his role and with the self destruct timer ticking



Wane has been a success but they now need new impetus and a different approach "...To those people that wrote this team off...

to all those that criticised this team...

tonight's for you"



Sir Kevin Sinfield PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1145

Yeah his passion for the club is probably both his biggest strength but also his biggest weakness at times. Would be quite interesting see him at another without that and see how he'd go.



Whilst I mentioned them making a return for Maguire, the going back and signing ex players I think is an issue they need to look at. Can understand bringing Sam Tomkins back in even though he's struggled but a few others that were questionable. One comment I read said it also probably makes it harder to keep players in the first place because they now must know they can take the risk of going to RU or the NRL and if it doesn't work they just come back to Wigan, talk of Sarginson may be the next one to return. Lebron James Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm

Posts: 970

Bobtownrhino wrote: Given the generally unrealistic expectations of Wigan fans and the fact that Wigoon have won F all again even though the prodigal son or as he likes to be known. ' the best player in the RL world" has totally failed plus with Wire dumping Smith

Is it time for Wane to exit stage right?



When you say "F all again" what do you mean by that because they have won more than the sheep admirers in the past 12 months



Regards



King James When you say "F all again" what do you mean by that because they have won more than the sheep admirers in the past 12 monthsRegardsKing James Emagdnim13

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm

Posts: 672

I hope not, he's comedy gold. "Blasphemy is a victimless crime" Seth Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm

Posts: 1717

Location: Meltham

Does it mess up the nice neat labelling system, Wigan Coach|Shaun Wane, there you go. Gotcha

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm

Posts: 15229

Best thing Wigan could do if they want to move on, and would show they are a proactive club, rather than sentimental. Because the minute they do that, they will probably move on with the sentimality further and release themselves from their other emotional burden Sean O'Loughlin. They need to move on from it, a player way past his best on a huge sum of money and just not giving them value for money. Too much of their cap tied up in so few players. #frostiesbitches We know who you are. Bobtownrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014 1:06 pm

Posts: 87

PrinterThe wrote: You're right, let's not discuss anything else RL related because all of our time and energy has to be spent "worrying" about Leeds and how bad the club is.

This is a rugby league site and discussing other clubs is valid for the sport on the whole This is a rugby league site and discussing other clubs is valid for the sport on the whole Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bobtownrhino, finglas, Gotcha, Hessle Roader, Sal Paradise, Seth, tigertot, WF Rhino and 313 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 17 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,217 2,593 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























