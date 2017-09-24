WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?

Post a reply
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:33 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4109
Regarding Wane
I always believe that you can't have a fan coaching a club that they love
and if a club does do go down that path that it will only be a matter of time before the players have heard every motivational speech before it becomes repetitive and that they simply don't listen any more

Wane has had a successful run but his time is now up as motivation is all that he has in his locker
Wigan deteriorated IMO when Harris and Deacon left as they were the attacking brains trust and Wane was left isolated in his role and with the self destruct timer ticking

Wane has been a success but they now need new impetus and a different approach
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:46 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1145
Yeah his passion for the club is probably both his biggest strength but also his biggest weakness at times. Would be quite interesting see him at another without that and see how he'd go.

Whilst I mentioned them making a return for Maguire, the going back and signing ex players I think is an issue they need to look at. Can understand bringing Sam Tomkins back in even though he's struggled but a few others that were questionable. One comment I read said it also probably makes it harder to keep players in the first place because they now must know they can take the risk of going to RU or the NRL and if it doesn't work they just come back to Wigan, talk of Sarginson may be the next one to return.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:00 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 970
Bobtownrhino wrote:
Given the generally unrealistic expectations of Wigan fans and the fact that Wigoon have won F all again even though the prodigal son or as he likes to be known. ' the best player in the RL world" has totally failed plus with Wire dumping Smith
Is it time for Wane to exit stage right?


When you say "F all again" what do you mean by that because they have won more than the sheep admirers in the past 12 months

Regards

King James
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:10 pm
Emagdnim13 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 672
I hope not, he's comedy gold.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:47 am
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1717
Location: Meltham
Does it mess up the nice neat labelling system, Wigan Coach|Shaun Wane, there you go.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:05 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15229
Best thing Wigan could do if they want to move on, and would show they are a proactive club, rather than sentimental. Because the minute they do that, they will probably move on with the sentimality further and release themselves from their other emotional burden Sean O'Loughlin. They need to move on from it, a player way past his best on a huge sum of money and just not giving them value for money. Too much of their cap tied up in so few players.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:27 am
Bobtownrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014 1:06 pm
Posts: 87
PrinterThe wrote:
You're right, let's not discuss anything else RL related because all of our time and energy has to be spent "worrying" about Leeds and how bad the club is.

This is a rugby league site and discussing other clubs is valid for the sport on the whole
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bobtownrhino, finglas, Gotcha, Hessle Roader, Sal Paradise, Seth, tigertot, WF Rhino and 312 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,2172,50876,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM