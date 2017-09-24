Regarding Wane
I always believe that you can't have a fan coaching a club that they love
and if a club does do go down that path that it will only be a matter of time before the players have heard every motivational speech before it becomes repetitive and that they simply don't listen any more
Wane has had a successful run but his time is now up as motivation is all that he has in his locker
Wigan deteriorated IMO when Harris and Deacon left as they were the attacking brains trust and Wane was left isolated in his role and with the self destruct timer ticking
Wane has been a success but they now need new impetus and a different approach
I always believe that you can't have a fan coaching a club that they love
and if a club does do go down that path that it will only be a matter of time before the players have heard every motivational speech before it becomes repetitive and that they simply don't listen any more
Wane has had a successful run but his time is now up as motivation is all that he has in his locker
Wigan deteriorated IMO when Harris and Deacon left as they were the attacking brains trust and Wane was left isolated in his role and with the self destruct timer ticking
Wane has been a success but they now need new impetus and a different approach